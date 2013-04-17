* Weak European car sales add to worries on global economy
* Gold recovers after sharp falls but remains volatile
* Brent crude drops below $99/barrel as demand worries
persist
* Euro retreats from 7-week high versus dollar
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 17 World equity markets and
commodities fell on Wednesday as global growth concerns
continued to take a heavy toll on investor sentiment and
disappointing earnings reports weighed on Wall Street stocks.
Copper, which is considered a barometer for manufacturing
growth, fell almost 3 percent, weighed by worries about the
global economy and a 10.3 percent decline in March European car
sales, a key source of metals demand. Defying earlier industry
predictions of a second-half rebound, auto sales are headed for
a sixth straight annual decline to a two-decade low.
U.S. and European shares fell more than 1 percent after the
report on European car sales added to fears about the region's
economy and after the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday
downgraded its global growth projections for this year and next.
"The macro outlook remains bleak and equities markets are
still not pricing it in yet," Jerome Troin-Lajous, a trader with
Louis Capital Markets, said. "It's time to get protection,
continue to get out of cyclical and industrial stocks, and turn
overweight 'flight-to-safety' trades."
But gold rose, bucking the fall in other commodities, after
a slide to two-year lows this week lured Asian buyers. Sentiment
was still severely shaken by the biggest two-day loss in 30
years.
Brent crude fell below $99 per barrel on the prospect of
sluggish U.S. and Chinese fuel demand that will be squeezed at
the same time by rising crude supplies in the United States.
The North Sea benchmark has lost nearly 6 percent over the
past five sessions in a commodities rout triggered by data
showing growth in China, the world's second-largest oil
consumer, slowed unexpectedly in this year's first three months.
"At the moment the oil complex is in a technical downtrend
with the fundamentals being driven by a deteriorating demand
projection in a robust supply environment," said Dominick
Chirichella of Energy Management Institute.
The benchmark S&P 500 index retreated from its second-best
daily performance of the year on several disappointing earnings
reports and the drop in commodities.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 136.17
points, or 0.92 percent, at 14,620.61. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 22.72 points, or 1.44 percent, at
1,551.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 59.11
points, or 1.81 percent, at 3,205.52.
Shares of Apple fell more than 5 percent to a
16-month low after Cirrus Logic, a chip maker and key
supplier, gave a disappointing revenue forecast for the current
quarter, reviving concerns about weakening demand for iPhone and
iPads.
Shares of Intel Corp, the world's largest
semiconductor maker, fell more than 1 percent after it said its
current-quarter revenue would decline as much as 8 percent and
it trimmed its 2013 capital spending plans.
First-quarter revenue at Yahoo Inc fell shy of
expectations on declining Web traffic and falling advertising
sales. Bank of America Corp, the last of the four big
U.S. banks to report first-quarter results, said revenue fell.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 countries, dipped 1.2 percent to 355.44
points, reversing some of Tuesday's sharp gains.
European shares fell to their lowest level in around four
months. The broad FTSEurofirst 300 index extended a
three-day losing streak, falling 1.5 percent to close down at a
provisional 1,147.92.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also retreated, falling 2.1 percent to 2,555.18 points.
Brent crude shed $1.54 to $98.37, while U.S. crude
slipped $1.47 to $87.25.
Bonds resumed their gains as world shares and industrial
commodities responded to concern about economic growth.
"Whether against stocks or commodities, the demand for
Treasuries remains firm," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
8/32 in price to yield 1.695 percent.
The yen fell for a second straight day against the dollar
and the euro on expectations that the Group of 20 major
developed and emerging economies meeting in Washington will not
voice strong concern over Japan's aggressive monetary easing,
which has triggered a sharp slide in the yen.
The dollar rose 0.37 percent to 97.88 yen, although
it remained below the four-year high of 99.94 yen set on Reuters
data last week.
The euro slid from a seven-week high against the dollar,
tracking losses in European shares. The euro slipped 0.87
percent to $1.3061.
Spot gold prices rose $21.52 to $1,389.30 an ounce.