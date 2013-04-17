* Weak European car sales add to worries on global economy
* Gold recovers after sharp falls but remains volatile
* Brent crude drops below $99/barrel as demand worries
persist
* Euro retreats from 7-week high versus dollar
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 17 World equity markets and
commodities fell on Wednesday as global growth concerns
continued to take a heavy toll on investor sentiment and
disappointing earnings reports weighed on Wall Street stocks.
Copper, considered a barometer for manufacturing and
China-related growth, fell more than 3 percent, weighed by
worries about the global economy and a 10.3 percent decline in
March European car sales, a key source of metals demand.
U.S. and European shares fell more than 1 percent after the
car sales report added to fears about Europe's economy and after
the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded its global
growth projections for this year and next.
Defying earlier industry predictions of a second-half
rebound, auto sales in Europe are headed for a sixth straight
annual decline to a two-decade low.
"The macro outlook remains bleak and equities markets are
still not pricing it in yet," said Jerome Troin-Lajous, a trader
with Louis Capital Markets. "It's time to get protection,
continue to get out of cyclical and industrial stocks, and turn
overweight (on) 'flight-to-safety' trades."
Gold rose, bucking the fall in oil and other commodities,
after a slide to two-year lows this week lured Asian buyers.
Sentiment was still severely shaken by the biggest two-day loss
in 30 years that started last Friday.
Brent crude fell below $98 per barrel on the prospect of
sluggish U.S. and Chinese fuel demand that will be squeezed at
the same time by rising crude supplies in the United States.
The North Sea benchmark has lost nearly 6 percent over the
past five sessions in a commodities rout triggered by data
showing growth in China, the world's second-largest oil
consumer, slowed unexpectedly in this year's first three months.
"At the moment the oil complex is in a technical downtrend
with the fundamentals being driven by a deteriorating demand
projection in a robust supply environment," said Dominick
Chirichella of Energy Management Institute.
TECHNOLOGY SHARES AMONG BIGGEST DECLINERS
The benchmark S&P 500 index retreated a day after its
second-best performance of the year on several disappointing
earnings reports and the drop in commodities.
Apple Inc fell below $400 a share for the first
time since late 2011 after a disappointing revenue forecast from
key supplier Cirrus Logic fanned fears of weakening
demand for the iPhone and iPad. The shares later pared losses,
but were still down about 5 percent.
"After Monday's gold sell-off spooked U.S. equities, it
seems as though the dip buyers are a bit less aggressive,
allowing the market to fall a bit more," said Gordon Charlop, a
managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
Speculation about a German debt downgrade sparked heavy
selling in Europe, which accelerated when Wall Street opened,
Charlop said.
Stephen Massocca, managing director of Wedbush Morgan in San
Francisco, said equities had over-extended a recent rally that
was marked by few declines.
"It's hard to put your finger on one particular negative
thing that's driving this," Massocca said. "I don't think this
is going to get worse than this. It was a long overdue cleansing
of what had been complacency in terms of what the market was
doing."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.69
points, or 1.03 percent, at 14,605.09. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 24.70 points, or 1.57 percent, at
1,549.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 63.43
points, or 1.94 percent, at 3,201.20.
Shares of Intel Corp, the world's largest
semiconductor maker, fell more than 1 percent after it said its
current-quarter revenue would decline as much as 8 percent and
it trimmed its 2013 capital spending plans. Shares of Texas
Instruments, another chipmaker, shed 4.6 percent.
Bank of America Corp, the last of the four big U.S.
banks to report first-quarter results, said revenue fell.
"Banks are clearly struggling," said Jim McDonald, chief
investment strategist at Chicago-based Northern Trust Global
Investments, which has $760 billion in assets. "Loan growth has
been disappointing, which points to economic growth not being
robust."
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 countries, dipped 1.3 percent to 355.10
points, reversing some of Tuesday's sharp gains.
European shares fell to their lowest level in around four
months. The broad FTSEurofirst 300 index extended a
three-day losing streak, falling 1.5 percent to close at
1,147.76. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also retreated, falling 2.1 percent to 2,553.49
points.
Brent crude shed $1.94 to $97.97, while U.S. crude
slipped $1.92 to $86.80.
Bonds resumed gains as world shares and industrial
commodities responded to the concerns about economic growth.
"Whether against stocks or commodities, the demand for
Treasuries remains firm," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
9/32 in price to yield 1.6916 percent.
The yen fell for a second straight day against the dollar
and the euro on expectations that the Group of 20 major
developed and emerging economies meeting in Washington will not
voice strong concern over Japan's aggressive monetary easing,
which has triggered a sharp slide in the yen.
The dollar rose 0.04 percent to 97.56 yen, although
it remained below the four-year high of 99.94 yen set on Reuters
data last week.
The euro slid from a seven-week high against the dollar,
tracking losses in European shares. The euro slipped 1.1 percent
to $1.3031.
Spot gold prices rose $14.37 to $1,382.10 an ounce.