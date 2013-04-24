* German Ifo data bolsters expectations of ECB rate cut
* European shares build on biggest jump in seven months
* Euro hits three-week lows vs dollar before rebound
* Durable goods data weighs on U.S. stocks
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 24 Global equity markets rose on
Wednesday on strong corporate earnings and speculation the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates next week, while
U.S. government debt edged up on safe-haven demand after
unexpectedly weak economic data.
Wall Street closed little changed after the Commerce
Department reported U.S. durable goods recorded their biggest
drop in seven months in March, which tempered enthusiasm over
what has so far been a relatively robust U.S. earnings season.
A gauge of planned business spending rose modestly, pointing
to a slowdown in U.S. economic activity, which also weighed on
U.S. equities and boosted the appeal of government debt.
Recent disappointing data in the United States, Europe and
China has fueled bets of a spring global slowdown for a third
straight year and forced central banks to take action.
"Poor economic data could lead to some enhanced action from
central banks, which has been bullish for stocks and other risk
assets" and limited a further decline in Treasury yields, said
Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset
Management in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 43.16
points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,676.30. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 0.01 points, or 0.00 percent, at 1,578.79.
The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.32 points, or 0.01
percent, at 3,269.65.
The market is trapped in a trading range, leaving investors
with the choice of betting on stimulus from the Federal Reserve
or the poor economic outlook, said Bruce McCain, chief
investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland.
"Until we get a better news flow here and overseas, it will
be hard to get more enthusiasm to drive the market higher," he
said of the trend in the equity market.
"In this environment it is hard to justify paying this kind
of premium for stocks and it is hard to see the catalyst for
strong growth," McCain said.
European equities got a boost after Germany's Munich-based
Ifo think-tank reported that business sentiment in the country
fell in April for a second consecutive month, coming in below
even the most pessimistic forecasts.
The news, which came a day after weak data on German
business activity, initially weighed on the euro.
The Ifo report added to the view that the ECB is closer to
lowering interest rates than at any time since its last rate cut
in July 2012, and is likely to shave off a quarter-point at its
policy meeting next week.
Global equity markets, as measured by MSCI's all-country
world equity index, rose 0.58 percent to 363.16.
European shares rose for a fourth straight session of gains,
boosted by corporate results. The FTSEurofirst 300 of
top regional shares closed up 0.7 percent at 1,191.82.
British insurer Standard Life and Portuguese retailer
Jeronimo Martins led gainers, surging 8.0 percent and
6.8 percent, respectively, after announcing strong first-quarter
numbers.
Analysts see U.S. earnings growth of 3.1 percent this
quarter, up from expectations of 1.5 percent at the start of
April.
Of the 174 companies in the S&P 500 index that already have
reported results, 68.4 percent have beat analysts' expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning.
Since 1994, 63 percent have surpassed estimates on average,
while the beat rate is 67 percent over the past four quarters.
European shares extended gains in late trading as dovish
comments by ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio fueled talk of a
rate cut next week to stimulate the economy after the weak
German data. Constancio said monetary policy "will continue to
be accommodative."
"A rate cut is on the cards," said Ronnie Chopra, head of
strategy at Tradenext.
U.S. crude rose on expectations a glut of crude at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub could ease and on a steep 3.9
million barrel drop in gasoline inventories last week.
Brent futures settled up $1.42 to $101.73 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures gained $2.25 to settle at $91.43.
The euro initially edged lower against the dollar but held
above a near three-week low as hopes that Italy can resolve its
political gridlock were trumped by the weak German data, which
fanned talk of an ECB rate cut.
The euro dropped to $1.2954, its lowest since April
5, before paring losses to trade slightly higher at $1.3015.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
2/32 in price to yield 1.6996 percent.