* S&P 500 index hits record intraday, closing highs
* Fall in euro zone inflation adds to ECB rate cut case
* Apple announces largest non-bank bond deal in history,
shares rise
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 30 The U.S. dollar hit a
two-month low on Tuesday amid expectations the Federal Reserve
will stick to its easy monetary policy, while the S&P 500 set
record highs as shares of Apple rose.
The S&P 500 index hit a record intraday high just before the
close, and settled at an all-time high as well, extending its
rally. The benchmark index also registered a 1.8 percent gain
for the month of April.
Apple wowed debt markets with the largest non-bank bond deal
in history, offering $17 billion for sale. U.S. Treasury debt
prices moved lower after the debt sale, while shares of the tech
company shot up 2.9 percent to $442.78, leading gains on both
the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Wednesday brings the release of the Fed's policy statement.
Investors believe the Fed will continue with its bond-buying
program in response to recently weaker U.S. economic data.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is on Thursday expected to
cut its benchmark interest rate.
The U.S. dollar was being driven by views on the Fed as
investors watch to see if the sluggish economic recovery and
slowing inflation might not only end talk of slowing the Fed's
bond buying, but also push the Fed into buying more assets.
Weakness in the dollar "is mainly speculation on further Fed
quantitative easing policy," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
research at Commerzbank. "The view that the Fed would scale down
QE is coming more and more under question due to poor U.S.
data."
Tuesday's report showing an unexpected contraction in
business activity in the U.S. Midwest was the latest sign of
lackluster growth.
The dollar index, which measures its value against a
basket of six major currencies, hit its lowest since the end of
February at 81.598. It was last trading down 0.5 percent at
81.711.
The euro rose as high as $1.3185, the strongest since
April 17, according to Reuters data. It last traded up 0.5
percent on the day at $1.3164.
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.6
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
ended down 0.2 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 21.05 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,839.80. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 3.96 points, or 0.25 percent, at
1,597.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.77
points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,328.79.
The disappointing business activity report was offset by an
upbeat report on housing, which along with Apple's gains,
boosted U.S. stocks.
APPLE COMES TO DEBT MARKET
Just a week after announcing its first drop in quarterly
earnings in a decade, Apple offered the massive deal to raise
funds for an ambitious program that will return $100 billion in
cash to holders of Apple shares.
Sources said investors could barely submit orders fast
enough to get in on the deal from Apple, the only major tech
company without a single penny of debt on its books.
The $17 billion size easily trumps the previous biggest
single deal according to Thomson Reuters/IFR data, a $14.7
billion deal from Abbott Laboratories spin-off AbbVie last
November.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was last down 2/32
in price, yielding 1.6734 percent. Prices erased early gains
ahead of the Apple deal.
But participants said Treasury yields were likely to stay
low and that the yield curve would tend to flatten, narrowing
the difference between short- and long-term yields.
"Greater economic weakness out of Europe with higher levels
of unemployment and ebbing inflation - that theme is starting to
gain greater momentum," said Wilmer Stith, co-portfolio manager
of the Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore, Maryland.
EUROPEAN DATA WEAK; US DATA MIXED
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer fell to 49, below the 50 mark that denotes
contraction. The news weighed on U.S. stocks in early trading.
But other reports provided more upbeat news on the U.S.
economy. The S&P/Case-Shiller index of 20 metropolitan areas
showed single-family home prices rose 9.3 percent in February
from a year earlier, the fastest pace since May 2006. Data also
showed consumer confidence rebounded in April.
Data out of Europe on Tuesday bolstered views the ECB will
cut interest rates when it meets on Thursday.
Inflation in the euro zone hit a three-year low and
unemployment rose to a record high, the EU statistics office
reported. Adding to worries, German retail sales unexpectedly
fell in March while Spain's economy shrank for the seventh
straight quarter in the first three months of the year.
"It's looking more and more likely that the European Central
Bank will indeed cut its main refinancing rate on Thursday while
the Federal Reserve will stand pat on Wednesday," said Brian J.
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
A cut in the ECB benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a
record low of 0.5 percent after its policy meeting on Thursday
has been largely factored in by financial markets, though many
analysts and dealers still harbor some doubts it will happen.
In the commodity markets the growth concerns, heightened by
the recent spate of weak economic data around the world, largely
outweighed the hopes of further central bank support.
Brent crude dropped $1.44 to $102.37 a barrel. U.S.
crude was $1.04 lower at $93.46 a barrel.
Gold fell as investors remained cautious ahead of the
central banks meetings. Gold dropped 0.2 percent to
$1,473.54.