* S&P 500 falls, a day after hitting record highs
* Fed sticks to bond-buying plan
* Commodities sell off; U.S., China manufacturing data
weighs on oil
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 1 Oil futures and U.S. stocks
dropped on Wednesday as the latest economic data in the United
States and China raised new doubts about the strength of the
global economy.
Markets had a muted reaction to the Federal Reserve's
announcement it would stick to its plan to buy $85 billion in
bonds each month to keep borrowing costs low and to prop up the
economy, a move that was widely expected.
U.S. Treasury yields edged up from four-month lows after the
Fed statement, while the dollar briefly rose against the yen.
The Fed cited risks to the economy from recent budget
tightening in Washington.
"That the Fed won't end QE (quantitative easing) any time
soon is positive for stocks in the near term, but the data we've
seen is creating a lot of angst for investors," said Mike Gibbs,
co-head of the equity advisory group at Raymond James in
Memphis, Tennessee.
Among the latest pieces of evidence to suggest slower U.S.
economic growth, payrolls processor ADP reported Wednesday that
private employers added 119,000 jobs in April, well below
economists' expectations for 150,000 new jobs.
A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management
showed the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded only modestly in
April.
Also, growth in China's factory sector unexpectedly slowed
last month as new export orders fell, raising fresh doubts about
the world's second-largest economy after a disappointing first
quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 138.85 points,
or 0.94 percent, to end at 14,700.95. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 14.87 points, or 0.93 percent, at
1,582.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.66
points, or 0.89 percent, at 3,299.13.
The S&P 500 hit intraday and closing record highs on
Tuesday.
MSCI's world equity index was down 0.6
percent, while Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent,
led by gains in banks on expectations of further monetary easing
by the European Central Bank when it meets on Thursday. The
Paris and Frankfurt stock markets were closed for the May Day
holiday.
Data showing U.S. crude oil inventory rose to a record
level also weighed on oil prices. Brent crude futures
fell $2.42 to settle at $99.95 a barrel. U.S. oil dropped
$2.43 to settle at $91.03.
"The market reared its head after we saw oil stocks jump to
a three-decade high, and gasoline demand basically dropped to a
decade low," said Gene McGillian, an analyst with Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
DOLLAR WEAKENS
The U.S. dollar was last down 0.06 percent to trade at 97.35
yen after briefly trading higher. The euro was up 0.2
percent against the dollar at $1.3186.
Some investors in recent weeks thought the Fed might start
scaling back asset purchases.
"The talk of tapering (bond purchases) has not only been
pushed to the back burner but pushed off the stove altogether.
It's not something we're likely to see until 2014," said Michael
Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
The ECB is expected to cut its main interest rate to a
record low of 0.5 percent.
Economists are eyeing whether the ECB can do more. The
central bank lacks the aggressive policies many of its major
peers are using, and the mismatch in approaches, as well as the
dollar's weakness, have kept upward pressure on the euro.
In the U.S. bond market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were last up 11/32 in price to yield 1.637 percent,
after falling as low as 1.614 percent before the Fed statement,
the lowest since December. Yields have dropped from around 1.67
percent earlier on Wednesday.
GOLD, COPPER ALSO SELL OFF
Copper slid on concerns over growth in top metal consumer
China. Benchmark copper was down 3.6 percent at
$6,795.15 per tonne after trading close to the 18-month lows hit
last week.
Gold prices slid more than 1 percent lower, the biggest
daily drop since bullion's historic decline in mid-April,
although the metal pared some losses after the Fed stuck to its
monetary stimulus plan.
Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,457.90 an ounce.