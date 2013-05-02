* ECB cuts rates quarter percentage point to all-time low
* S&P 500 ekes out another record closing high
* Oil rises above $102 per barrel after ECB rate cut
* German bunds at record highs, Treasuries mostly flat
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 2 Global equity markets rallied
but the euro slumped against the dollar on Thursday after the
European Central Bank cut interest rates to an all-time low and
its president suggested the possibility of negative deposit
rates in the future.
The ECB, as expected, lowered its main rate by a quarter
percentage point to 0.50 percent, its first cut in 10 months.
But the euro fell after Mario Draghi, the bank's president, said
the ECB is "technically ready" for negative deposit rates.
Draghi departed from his previous statements when he said
the ECB could cope with the consequences of cutting its deposit
rate below the current zero percent. Such a move would
effectively charge banks to hold their money overnight, in a bid
to encourage them to lend money and support the recession-weary
euro zone.
The world's biggest central banks, including the Federal
Reserve and the Bank of Japan, are trying to encourage economic
growth through bond-buying programs that have pushed interest
rates to historic lows and encouraged equities investors.
The benchmark S&P 500 index eked out another record closing
high, two one-hundredths of a points above Tuesday's record
close.
A drop in new claims for jobless benefits to a five-year low
spurred optimism on the U.S. labor market, while shares
rebounded in Europe on the ECB's moves to bolster growth after
early declines.
The euro slid as low as $1.3038, according to Reuters
data, and was last at $1.3062, down 0.87 percent on the day.
"You've got the Fed still in stimulus mode and Japan
surprising markets with the size of their latest stimulus
package. Now you have the ECB cutting rates," said Todd
Salamone, director of research at Schaeffer's Investment
Research in Cincinnati.
"It all adds to the theme that global central banks are in a
stimulus mode and that is positive for equities," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 130.63
points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,831.58. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 14.89 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,597.59.
The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 41.49 points, or 1.26
percent, at 3,340.62.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell sharply last week to the lowest level since the
early days of the 2007-09 recession, suggesting the job market
is healing even while the economy remains weak.
"U.S. markets are very focused on jobs, and the claims
report suggests the positive trend of hiring could be
continuing," said Weyman Gong, chief investment strategist at
Signature in Norfolk, Virginia.
The data on unemployment claims comes a day ahead of the
Labor Department's closely watched monthly report on the jobs
market.
Other data showed a narrowing of the U.S. trade deficit in
March, although drops in imports and exports provided a warning
about the strength of domestic and foreign demand.
Leading European shares, as measured by the FTSEurofirst 300
index, clawed back into positive territory after having
spent most of the morning in the red. The index rose 0.42
percent to close at 1,206.53, near its intraday high this year
of 1,209.09 reached on Tuesday.
MSCI's all-country world equity index also
reversed losses to rise 0.18 percent to 367.90.
German Bund futures set record highs and two-year yields
turned negative after the ECB left the door open for further
monetary easing.
Bund futures rallied more than 50 basis points to a
record high of 147.20, settling at 147.16, and German borrowing
costs fell as investors priced in more monetary easing down the
line.
U.S. Treasuries prices traded near break-even despite the
lower jobless claims, with the benchmark 10-year note
up 1/32 in price to yield 1.6289 percent.
Oil climbed nearly $3 to over $102 a barrel as the ECB rate
cut bolstered riskier assets.
Brent crude settled $2.90 a barrel higher at
$102.85. U.S crude rose $2.96 to settle at $93.99.