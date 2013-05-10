* Yen slides against dollar after bond-holding data
* Upbeat U.S. data, Japanese bond buys drive yen move
* Government debt falls as Japanese boost foreign holdings
* European shares rise; Dow, S&P at record closing highs
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 10 The yen slid to a 4-1/2-year
low against the dollar on Friday, triggering a sell-off in oil
and gold as well as safe-haven U.S. and German debt, after
recent signs of strength in the U.S. labor market added to
bullish sentiment on the dollar.
Wall Street surged at day's end, pushing both the Dow and
the S&P 500 to record closing highs.
Data on bond holdings in Japan showed the Japanese were
buying more foreign assets, and the yen's collapse reverberated
throughout financial markets. Conflicting signals about how
investors view the economic outlook added to the yen's wide
impact.
The greenback rallied broadly as recent data indicating an
improving U.S. jobs market sparked speculation the Federal
Reserve may scale back monetary easing. The policy was designed
to bolster the economy, and it also has lifted the stock market.
The firmer dollar pressured oil, as the strength of the
dollar makes commodities more expensive for holders of other
currencies. The fall in oil was intensified by rising supplies
and doubts over the strength of China's economy.
"There are two fundamental themes. The first is that despite
signs of slower U.S. growth here in the second quarter, the U.S.
labor market continues to improve," said Marc Chandler, head of
global currency strategy and Brown Brothers Harriman in New
York.
"The second is the news reported in Tokyo ... that Japanese
investors turned buyers of foreign bonds," he said, calling it
an important signal for the "yen bears."
The bearish investors were already selling the yen on
expectations that Japanese investors would sell as the Bank of
Japan's stimulus measures displaced them from the local bond
market, Chandler said.
The Japanese currency fell to 101.98 yen per dollar,
the lowest since October 2008. The dollar was last at 101.56
yen, up 0.97 percent on the day.
With the Japanese currency breaching the 100 level, analysts
expect the yen to fall further. Some see the dollar rising to
105 yen this summer and to 110 by the end of the year.
JAPAN'S LONG-AWAITED FORAY ABROAD
Overnight data showed that Japanese investors had bought
309.9 billion yen ($3.1 billion) in foreign bonds in the week
through May 4 after purchasing 204.4 billion yen in the prior
week, according to the Ministry of Finance.
Equities in Europe closed higher, while Wall Street stocks
staged a late rally and all three major indexes posted gains for
a third straight week.
German Bunds slid to their lowest level in over a month as
Bund futures, which hit a record high of 147.20 last
week, fell more than a point to a low of 144.43 and were on
course for their biggest one-week fall since March 10.
Bund futures settled down 121 ticks at 144.66.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 23/32 in price to yield 1.893 percent.
The slump in the Japanese currency was sparked by a drop in
weekly U.S. jobless claims data on Thursday, which added to
evidence of a rapidly improving employment market first seen in
the prior week's nonfarm payrolls report.
The move was given a further push by the data on Japanese
investors' foreign bond purchases. The data confirmed widespread
expectations that the Bank of Japan's aggressive stimulus plans
would result in a massive flight of money out of the country in
a search for higher-yielding investments.
"We've had back-to-back good news in U.S. figures and you
have to wind the clock back six to eight weeks to find the last
time we had that," said Nick Parsons, head of market strategy at
National Australia Bank.
"Once we got through 100 (yen) and the Japanese bond buying
data came out, that added fuel to the fire," he said.
The yen's move came as finance ministers and central bankers
of the Group of 7 countries gathered for a two-day meeting near
London, to discuss ways to stimulate growth, with currency
movements likely to be one of the main topics on the agenda.
Stocks on Wall Street gained as a rise in Google Inc
and other technology shares offset a slide in energy
shares.
Nvidia Corp and Priceline.com Inc rose a
day after reporting quarterly results. Both companies beat
profit expectations, even as Priceline gave a second-quarter
outlook that disappointed.
"We're getting more constructive on the second half of the
year as both the market and the economy are picking up," said
Terry DuFrene, investment specialist for JP Morgan Private Bank
in New Orleans.
"While it has caught us by surprise how much markets have
come up, and we might see a decline of 5 percent, we don't see
any meaningful pullback ahead," DuFrene said.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 35.87
points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,118.49. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 7.03 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,633.70. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 27.41 points, or 0.80
percent, at 3,436.58.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
stocks in 45 countries, was down 0.07 percent, but ended a third
week of gains at a five-year high.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares closed up 0.35 percent at 1,233.49.
Oil fell heavily on the firmer dollar, with the June
contract for North Sea Brent falling to $101.45 a barrel before
trimming some losses.
Brent crude oil settled down 56 cents at $103.91.
U.S. crude eased 35 cents to settle at $96.04 a barrel.
Spot gold fell as low as $1,420.60 an ounce.
U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled
down $32 at $1,436.60 an ounce.