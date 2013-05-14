* Wall Street shares resume rise on steady growth outlook
* S&P 500, Dow rise to record intraday highs
* Dollar index strengthens further as yen weakens
* Oil prices dip; gold extends losing streak
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 14 Wall Street stocks rose to
record highs on Tuesday on hopes steady U.S. growth will extend
their stellar run, while the strengthening dollar curbed the
appetite for oil and gold.
U.S. equities have risen the past three weeks, racking up a
14 percent gain so far this year on some better-than-expected
company earnings and the Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary
policy to support the economic recovery.
Less worried investors resumed purchases of stocks and other
higher-return assets and reduced their holdings of safe-haven
U.S. and German government bonds. The rise in global interest
rates was mitigated by a weaker-than-expected report on German
investor sentiment due to the poor outlook on the region's
economy.
"People realize the world is not melting down. Growth isn't
surging either, but it's growth and the market is adapting to
that," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
While worries about another spring "swoon" might have
receded after the strong April U.S. payrolls data, the outlook
on worldwide economic growth remained lukewarm.
Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of PIMCO, which manages
the world's largest bond mutual fund, said in the firm's outlook
for the next three to five years that U.S. economic growth will
not be "much greater" than 2 percent, while China will maintain
growth in the range of 6 to 7.5 percent.
This modest view on the global economy, together with more
energy output in North America, led the International Energy
Agency to project a "more comfortable" energy picture over the
next five years.
In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 90.56 points, or 0.60 percent, at 15,182.23. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.04 points, or 0.86
percent, at 1,647.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
22.79 points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,461.58.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index on Europe's top shares
provisionally closed up 0.45 percent at 1,236.62, erasing early
losses on the disappointing data from Germany's ZEW think tank
report. It rose for a fourth straight session, just short of the
near five-year intraday high set on Monday.
U.S. and European equity gains lifted the MSCI global index
to 375.81, up 0.43 percent on the day. They more
than offset a 0.16 percent drop of Toyko's Nikkei index.
As the Dow and S&P 500 index posted record intraday peaks,
the dollar held steady versus a basket of major currencies,
hovering near a five-week high. The greenback retested its
4-1/2-year high against the yen and last traded at 102.05 yen,
up 0.2 percent on the day.
The dollar's rise was capped by a steady euro, which
was last at $1.2977.
The dollar index was last up 0.1 percent at 83.377.
"We think against the yen the dollar can go higher, helped
by rising U.S. yields," said Marcus Hettinger, head of global
forex research at Credit Suisse in London.
The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
rose to a seven-week high. The U.S. 10-year yield
was last 1.943 percent, up over 2 basis points on the day, while
German Bund futures were down 27 basis points at
144.62.
U.S. and German yields have risen in the wake of the Bank of
Japan's $1.4 trillion stimulus program, as investors pared their
safehaven holdings of these debt instruments. This bold asset
purchase scheme also caused some rethinking about global growth
and interest rates among the world's major economies.
The dollar's run-up exerted further selling on gold
and oil prices . A stronger dollar makes
dollar-denominated commodities such as oil more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
Brent crude oil edged down toward $102 per barrel as traders
were caught between hopes of a revival in global economic growth
and evidence of ample supply stocks from IEA, the West's energy
watchdog.
Spot gold prices were on track for a fourth consecutive
losing session as an earlier rebound faded with a rise in the
dollar. The bullion was last 0.33 percent lower at 1,425.60 an
ounce.