* Disappointing U.S., euro zone data fuel hope of stimulus
* U.S. bond yields slip; stock rise offsets earlier dip
* Dollar rises against most currencies except yen
* Oil, gold stuck in losing streaks amid strong greenback
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 15 U.S. stocks climbed to record
highs Wednesday as weak data reinforced an expectation that
stimulative central bank policies would continue, while evidence
that Europe was stuck in recession pushed the euro to a six-week
low against the dollar.
U.S. producer prices fell their most in three years in
April, reinforcing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will
continue to support the U.S. economy, while better-than-expected
data on homebuilder sentiment also helped stocks.
Data showing the euro zone economy contracted for a sixth
consecutive quarter in the three months through March hurt the
euro, however, as it bolstered chances that the European Central
Bank might cut interest rates again later this year, analysts
said.
The expectation that the Fed and ECB will continue with
their stimulative policies offset an early dip in U.S. stock
prices and lifted European shares to fresh multi-year highs. It
also briefly revived safe-haven bids for U.S. Treasuries and
German Bunds, but demand for the latter tapered off with the
surge in U.S. stocks.
"It's disconcerting that the data was so much lower than
what we were looking for, but there's no reason for investors to
sell," said Michael Binger, senior portfolio manager at Gradient
Investments in Minneapolis. "The main things driving the market
- the Fed, earnings, consumer confidence - are holding up, and
people put money in the market on any down day. I still see a
lot of value."
The bleak news on the euro zone economy spurred worries
about falling energy demand and pushed Brent futures in London
below $102 a barrel.
As the euro weakened, the dollar receded from its 4-1/2-year
high against the yen but held firm against other major
currencies. The dollar index touched its highest level
since July.
The strengthening dollar further reduced investor holdings
in gold, which fell 2 percent to a three-week low of $1,396.50
an ounce, stretching losses into a fifth session.
In midday trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 30.39 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,245.64. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was up 4.82 points, or 0.29 percent,
at 1,655.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.98
points, or 0.23 percent, at 3,470.59.
The Dow and S&P 500 have each risen about 16 percent on the
year so far, beating the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
company shares which has climbed about 10 percent. The
performance of those indexes, however, pale against the
45-percent advance on Tokyo's Nikkei index in the year to date.
"This can continue as long as the policy remains tilted
towards pushing investors at the margin towards riskier assets
and that is essentially what it is," said Chris Wolfe, chief
investment officer for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Private
Banking and Investment Group in New York.
In addition to the Fed buying $85 billion in bonds each
month, the ECB cut its policy rate to a record low of 0.50
percentage point last week, following the Bank of Japan's $1.4
trillion stimulus plan announced in April.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
company shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,245.41 points, a level
not seen since mid-2008.
The broad gains in equity prices lifted the MSCI global
index. It was last up 0.18 percent on the day at
376.95, the highest since June 2008.
In the bond market, the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury notes fell 2 basis points to 1.959 percent
after touching the highest level in seven weeks on Tuesday. The
10-year yield halved its earlier decline after a private survey
showed U.S. homebuilder confidence improved more than forecast
in May, suggesting the domestic housing recovery stayed intact.
German Bund futures were up 13 basis points at
144.86.
At the end of the sovereign debt spectrum, 10-year Greek
bond prices surged after Fitch Ratings upgraded the
country's junk credit ratings, saying reforms had reduced
Greece's risk of a euro zone exit.
Attention was also on Italy's preparations to launch a new
30-year bond to follow the successful 10-year debt sale by Spain
on Tuesday. Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy,
received over 10 billion euros ($13 billion) of orders for the
new bond.
While investor appetite for the debt of these struggling
euro zone members was encouraging, the 17-member block has
remained in a collective doldrum, which has been a drag on its
two biggest members - Germany and France.
The euro fell 0.5 percent against the dollar at
$1.2853 and was off 0.5 percent against the yen at
131.68 yen.
On the other hand, the dollar steamed ahead against most
other major currencies with the exception of the yen. The dollar
index rose 0.4 percent to 83.957 even though the greenback
slipped 0.2 percent against the Japanese currency.
The strengthening dollar continued to hurt commodities
prices, as it has made dollar-denominated commodities such as
oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
In London, benchmark Brent crude fell 67 cents to $101.93 a
barrel, while U.S. oil futures lost $1.16 to $93.05
, declining for a fifth straight session and matching a
similar losing streak in December.