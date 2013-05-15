* Disappointing U.S., euro zone data fuels hope of stimulus
NEW YORK, May 15 U.S. stocks scaled record highs
on Wednesday as weak data reinforced expectations that
stimulative central bank policies would continue, while evidence
that Europe was stuck in recession pushed the euro to a six-week
low against the dollar.
U.S. producer prices fell their most in three years and
factory output fell more than forecast in April, raising bets
the Federal Reserve will continue to support the U.S. economy,
while an unexpectedly strong improvement in home builder
confidence also helped stocks.
Some top Fed officials have raised concerns about the risk
of slowing growth in domestic prices - or disinflation -
snowballing into deflation that can cripple an economy like in
Japan in the 1990s. The U.S. central bank's bond purchases have
been intended to avert a downward price spiral along with the
aim of lowering unemployment.
While the United States has struggled to grow faster, data
showing the euro zone economy contracted for a sixth consecutive
quarter in the three months through March hurt the euro and
bolstered chances that the European Central Bank might cut
interest rates again later this year, analysts said.
Growing confidence that the Fed and the ECB will cling to
their stimulative policies erased an early dip in U.S. stock
prices and lifted European shares to fresh multi-year highs. It
also fed safe-haven bids for U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds
but demand for the latter tapered off with the surge in U.S.
stocks.
"It's disconcerting that the data was so much lower than
what we were looking for, but there's no reason for investors to
sell," said Michael Binger, senior portfolio manager at Gradient
Investments in Minneapolis. "The main things driving the market
- the Fed, earnings, consumer confidence - are holding up, and
people put money in the market on any down day. I still see a
lot of value."
Still, the sluggish pace of growth in the United States and
record unemployment in France and Spain highlight the limits of
ultra-loose monetary policies to help struggling economies,
analysts said.
The bleak news on the euro zone economy spurred worries
about falling energy demand and pushed Brent futures in London
below $102 a barrel in early trading. But they reversed course
with a rebound in equity prices.
While the euro weakened, the dollar hovered near its
4-1/2-year high against the yen and held firm against other
major currencies. The dollar index touched its highest
since July.
The strengthening dollar further reduced investor holdings
in gold, which fell 2.3 percent to a three-week low of $1,389.04
an ounce, stretching losses into a fifth session.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 60.44
points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,275.69. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index closed up 8.44 points, or 0.51 percent, at
1,658.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 9.01
points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,471.62.
The Dow and S&P 500 have each risen about 16 percent so far
this year, beating the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
company shares which has climbed about 10 percent. The
performance of those indexes, however, pales against the
45-percent advance of Tokyo's Nikkei index year to date.
"This can continue as long as the policy remains tilted
towards pushing investors at the margin towards riskier assets
and that is essentially what it is," said Chris Wolfe, chief
investment officer for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Private
Banking and Investment Group in New York.
In addition to the Fed buying $85 billion in bonds each
month, the ECB cut its policy rate to a record low of 0.50
percentage point last week, following the Bank of Japan's $1.4
trillion stimulus plan announced in April.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
company shares ended 0.7 percent higher at 1,245.66, a level not
seen since mid-2008.
The broad gains in equity prices lifted the MSCI global
index. It ended up 0.3 percent at 377.54, the
highest since June 2008.
BONDS REBOUND
In the bond market, the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury notes fell 4 basis points to 1.945 percent
after touching the highest in seven weeks on Tuesday. The
10-year yield pared earlier declines after a private survey
showed U.S. homebuilder confidence rose more than forecast in
May, suggesting the housing recovery stayed intact.
German Bund futures were up six basis points at
144.80, holding above their lowest level in seven weeks set on
Tuesday.
At the end of the sovereign debt spectrum, 10-year Greek
bond prices surged after Fitch Ratings upgraded the
country's junk credit ratings, saying reforms had reduced
Greece's risk of a euro zone exit.
Attention was also on Italy's preparations to launch a new
30-year bond to follow the successful 10-year debt sale by Spain
on Tuesday. Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy,
received 12.7 billion euros of orders for the new bond,
according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
While investor appetite for the debt of these struggling
euro zone members was encouraging, the 17-member block has
remained in the doldrums, which has been a drag on its two
biggest members, Germany and France.
The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.2880 and declined 0.46 percent against the yen at
131.69 yen in late New York trading.
On the other hand, the dollar steamed ahead against most
other major currencies with the exception of the yen. The dollar
index rose 0.24 percent to 83.799 even though the
greenback slipped 0.1 percent against the Japanese currency.
The strengthening dollar hurt commodities prices, as it has
made dollar-denominated commodities such as oil more expensive
for holders of other currencies.
But the oil market snapped a four-session losing streak due
to gains in equity prices. Benchmark Brent crude settled up
$1.08 or 1.05 percent at $103.68 a barrel, while U.S.
oil futures ended up 9 cents or 0.1 percent at $94.30.