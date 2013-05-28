* Wall Street stocks rally

* Dollar up 1 pct vs yen after Nikkei rebound

* ECB, Bank of Japan reaffirm support

* Oil prices surge on stock rally, Middle East tension

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, May 28 U.S. stocks rallied more than 1 percent and oil rose while gold, the yen and safe-haven U.S. debt fell on Tuesday as investors seized on clear pledges of monetary policy support from Japanese and European central banks to push into riskier assets.

Strong figures on U.S. consumer confidence and housing prices also favored stocks. In contrast, U.S. debt prices slid and their yields rose to levels not seen in more than a year.

Heightened expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon taper its stimulus program caused turbulence across markets last week, leaving central banks in Japan and Europe to reassure investors their accommodative monetary policies would remain in place.

On Monday, when U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the policy would stay as long as necessary. On Tuesday, BOJ board member Ryuzo Miyao said it was vital to keep long- and short-term interest rates stable.

"Investors want to make sure that everyone is in the same boat, since monetary policy has been the mother's milk of the rally so far this year and there was some concern that policy would be changed or amended," said Paul Nolte, managing director at Dearborn Partners in Chicago.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 103.70 points, or 0.68 percent, at 15,406.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.55 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,659.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.94 points, or 0.75 percent, at 3,485.09.

The rush to stocks weighed on safe-haven U.S. debt, sending prices down and yields up. The Treasury auctioned $35 billion of two-year notes, the start of $99 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.

Treasuries yields have jumped since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last Wednesday that the central bank may decide to pull back on its bond purchases in the coming few Fed policy meetings if data show the economy is gaining steam.

Ten-year notes were last down 29/32 in price to yield 2.11 percent, up from 2.01 percent on Friday. That marks a high not seen since April 6, 2012.

"The vicious selling once again materialized after the much-stronger-than-expected consumer confidence report," said Cantor, Fitzgerald Treasury strategist Justin Lederer.

The promise of monetary support from the European and Japanese central banks was reinforced by a sign of some fiscal support as French, German and Italian governments urged action to tackle youth unemployment. Youth unemployment in countries like Greece and Spain has risen to 60 percent.

In Europe, the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 1.3 percent at 1,246.44

MSCI's world equity index rose 0.5 percent, reversing four days of losses.

The Nikkei stock index, which last week reached a 5-1/2-year high before dropping 7.3 percent on Thursday - its largest one-day loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami - steadied on Tuesday, ending 1.2 percent higher.

The U.S. dollar rallied against the euro and yen after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data underscored the view that the Fed could reduce its bond purchases in coming months.

Higher U.S. interest rates would boost the appeal of dollar-denominated investments.

The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2869, having hit a session low of $1.2851, according to Reuters data. The dollar rose 1.2 percent to 102.18 yen, after hitting a session high of 102.50 yen, rebounding from a two-week low of 100.68 set on Friday. The dollar rose to a 4-1/2-year high of 103.73 yen last Wednesday.

The euro rose 0.8 percent to 131.50 yen, pulling away from Thursday's trough of 129.94 yen, according to Reuters data. The safe-haven Swiss franc fell, with the dollar up 1.1 percent at 0.9738 franc and the euro up 0.6 percent at 1.2533 francs.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a basket of currencies, rose 0.5 percent to 84.161.

Benchmark gold futures rose in early afternoon, while spot gold was still down a hair after failing to rise above technical resistance at its 14-day moving average near $1,400 an ounce, where selling was triggered, traders said.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,390.80 an ounce after trading as low as $1,373.14 earlier. U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery were up $3.40 an ounce.

Brent crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel on rising Middle East risk and as stocks rallied. Brent crude oil for July rose $1.70 to $104.32 per barrel while U.S. crude rose $1.17 to $95.32 per barrel.