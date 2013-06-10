* S&P drops negative outlook for U.S. government debt

NEW YORK, June 10 The dollar rose again the yen and U.S. bond yields neared 14-month highs on Monday on improved sentiment toward the nation's economy after rating agency Standard & Poor's dropped its negative credit outlook for U.S. government debt.

S&P upgraded the U.S. credit outlook to "stable" from "negative," saying the chances of a downgrade of the country's rating is "less than one in three."

The dollar extended gains versus the yen to hit a session high, while prices for long-dated Treasury debt slipped, continuing a selloff sparked by uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve would begin scaling back bond purchases.

The 30-year bond's yield rose to its highest since April 2012 after the S&P revision, while the 10-year note's yield touched 2.20 percent for just the second time since then.

German Bund futures fell to a three-month low with the September Bund futures contract settling down 54 ticks at 142.85, its lowest since mid-March.

Analysts and investors said the S&P news was unlikely to spur a sharp rally or impact speculation about when the Fed might ease back on its bond buying, but added to generally upbeat sentiment about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Stocks fell in Europe and straddled break-even on Wall Street as investors assessed equity valuations that are no longer as attractive as last year or at the beginning of 2013. Along with uncertainty regarding the Fed, it makes a sustained rally less likely now.

"It's enough to put the markets in a period of what I think will be drawn-out consolidation," said Steven Einhorn, vice chairman at hedge fund Omega Advisors Inc in New York.

"Not a lot of downside, just not a lot of upside," Einhorn said, adding stocks were likely to be range-bound for awhile.

MSCI's all-country world equity index rose 0.2 percent even as the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares slide 0.08 percent to close at 1,193.27.

Unexpectedly weak Chinese import data prompted investors to dump cyclical miners and buy defensive companies such as Deutsche Telekom and Bayer.

European mining shares tumbled, with Lonmin losing 3.2 percent, Anglo American down 2.8 percent and Rio Tinto off 2.4 percent.

Chinese imports in May fell 0.3 percent, against expectations for a 6 percent rise, as the volume of many commodity shipments fell from a year earlier.

China's economy grew at its slowest pace for 13 years in 2012 and so far this year economic data has surprised on the downside, bringing warnings from some analysts that the country could miss its growth target of 7.5 percent for this year.

Homebuilders were among the top decliners on Wall Street. Lennar Corp fell 3.1 percent at $37.42 after JP Morgan downgraded the company's stock to "neutral" from "overweight." D.R. Horton Inc shares fell 1.9 percent to $23.11.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.79 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,257.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.42 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,643.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.03 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,472.25.

The dollar rose as high as 99.28 yen and last traded at 98.75, up 1.25 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The euro rose 0.29 percent to $1.3260.

The 30-year or long bond fell 15/32 in price to yield 3.3697. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 10/32 in price to yield 2.2151 percent.

Key commodity prices suffered from the signs of weaker Chinese demand.

Brent crude settled below $104 a barrel, down 61 cents at $103.95. U.S. light sweet crude oil fell 26 cents to $95.77 a barrel.

Copper fell to its lowest price in more than three weeks, pressured by a stronger dollar and as the poor Chinese data stoked fears about the outlook for industrial metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.94 percent to close at $7,162 a tonne, after hitting its lowest since mid-May at $7,126.