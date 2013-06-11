* Investors retreat from shares, emerging markets,
commodities
* Yen jumps vs dollar, euro after BOJ leaves policy
unchanged
* U.S. Treasury yields hit 14-month peak; European debt
prices down
* Oil, copper, gold all under pressure
By Wanfeng Zhou and David Gaffen
NEW YORK, June 11 Investors sold off stocks and
commodities worldwide on Tuesday, unnerved by fears that major
central banks are cooling in their commitment to pumping money
into the economy to spur recovery.
But Wall Street stocks were well off their lows by midday as
investors took earlier dips in the market as a chance to buy.
The decline was initially triggered in Tokyo when the Bank
of Japan elected not to take any fresh measures to tackle rising
government bond yields that threaten to thwart its $1.4 trillion
stimulus program.
That news sparked a further reversal of bets on stocks,
emerging-market debt and other assets bolstered by accommodative
monetary policies. The yen soared, sending the dollar and euro
down about 2 percent earlier.
The prospect of reduced stimulus has halted a rally that
took U.S. indexes to all-time highs and the MSCI All-Country
World Index to a five-year peak. The MSCI index
was down 0.4 percent, reversing some of the day's losses.
"Central banks have pushed many assets beyond the
fundamentals and created a great deal of volatility," said
Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading in
Greenwich, Connecticut. "Nobody really has an idea where the
unwinding stops."
The selling spread across emerging shares as well, sending
MSCI's benchmark index to a nine-month low and
extending losses caused by political tensions in Turkey and
worries about China's slowing economy. The index was last down
1.6 percent.
European shares fell to six-weeks lows. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 provisionally closed down 1.2
percent at 1,179.40.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 7.52 points,
or 0.05 percent, to 15,231.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
fell 4.49 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,638.32. The
Nasdaq Composite Index declined 11.43 points, or 0.33
percent, to 3,462.33.
The dollar dropped 1.7 percent to 97.11 yen, having
hit a session low of 96.47 yen, according to Reuters data. The
euro fell 1.6 percent to 128.70 yen.
The BOJ held off on new measures on Tuesday, arguing that
bond markets had stabilized. While BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
did subsequently try to reassure the markets the central bank
would consider fresh steps if yields spiked again in the future,
the decision rattled many foreign investors.
"Headed into the meeting there was some hope they would
extend the lending terms and they disappointed on that end,"
said Vassili Serebriakov, foreign exchange strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York.
Serebriakov said the yen also rallied as a selloff in
emerging-market currencies forced investors to buy back the
Japanese currency. Many investments in these currencies were
funded in yen, which can be borrowed at interest rates that are
among the lowest in the world.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3267, while the U.S.
dollar index slipped 0.3 percent to 81.383.
Brent crude dropped $1.49 to $102.46 a barrel, while
copper fell to a one-month low at $7,065 a tonne. U.S.
crude fell 90 cents to $94.87.
Gold was down 1 percent, close to a three-week low at $1,376
an ounce.
Debt investors pulled out of some of the riskiest assets in
the euro area. Greek 10-year bond yields suffered
their worst daily loss over a year, jumping a point to stand at
10.66 percent, and Spain's 10-year bond rose to
4.72 percent from 4.60 percent.
The selling in riskier markets did not provide any succour
for safe-haven government debt, however. U.S. Treasury yields
touched their highest levels in 14 months, with the benchmark
10-year note rising to 2.26 percent. The yield on
safe-haven German 10-year bonds rose 7 basis points to 1.62
percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
last down 4/32, with the yield at 2.2279 percent.
Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.5 percent, though
this followed Monday's 4.9 percent gain, while MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
tumbled 1.1 percent to hit 6-1/2-month lows.
Traders also noted nervousness about a German Constitutional
Court hearing on the legality of the European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme, which added to long-running fears over the
U.S. Federal Reserve winding down its stimulus.