* World share markets retreat as monetary policy concerns
weigh
* Government bond prices rebound
* Oil gains despite report showing rising inventories
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 12 The dollar and world equity
markets retreated on Wednesday as persistent concerns about
central banks' support for their economies - and financial
markets - weighed on the near-term prospect for stocks and other
"risk" assets.
Stocks, bonds, commodities and the dollar all suffered a
sharp selloff on Tuesday when the Bank of Japan's decision to
leave its policies unchanged spooked investors already worried
about prospects the Federal Reserve will cut its bond buying.
Traders said they saw little room for bigger near-term
gains. Early gains in equities on Wednesday were more a
"recovery rally" rather than anything more fundamental, said
Peter Rice, director of strategy at Logic Investments.
"Realistically, we're looking range-bound," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.04
points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,053.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.38 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,617.75.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.83 points, or
0.72 percent, at 3,412.12.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
regional shares turned lower after early gains, slipping 0.41
percent to close at 1,174.79.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.62 percent to 2,666.52.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
slipped 0.13 percent.
Some investors are preparing for the possibility the Fed
could slow the pace of its monthly purchases of $85 billion in
bonds by the end of the year, indicating the market is likely in
for a gradual consolidation, said Art Hogan, managing director
at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
"My guess is by the time we get the tapering, the market
will have discounted that event and it's not going to be
something that causes a selloff," he said.
The dollar plummeted to a global session low against the yen
around midday in New York trading.
The dollar fell as low as 95.16 yen and last traded
at 95.24 yen, down 0.8 percent on the day, according to Reuters
data.
"There was no real catalyst in this latest leg lower in
dollar/yen," one trader said.
The euro rose 0.27 percent to 1.3350 against the
greenback.
"Increasingly, monetary policy appears to have reached its
limit in terms of stimulus," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The Fed appears to be moving toward stepping out of
quantitative easing while the BoJ has an aggressive policy in
place but is not eager to add to it, she said.
Brent crude rose above $103, buoyed by the gains in global
stock markets despite an unexpected jump in U.S. oil inventories
and a cut in estimates for demand growth by the world's big oil
market forecasters.
The International Energy Agency said modest economic growth
was limiting oil demand worldwide and some developed economies
would have absolute declines in consumption this year.
Brent crude oil futures dropped 73 cents to a low of
$102.23 per barrel, but then recovered sharply to trade around
$103.68, up 72 cents.
U.S. light crude oil rose 65 cents to $96.03.
U.S. government debt prices rebounded but were off their
highs. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
up 1/32 in price to yield 2.1865 percent.
In commodity markets, copper rose off its lowest level in
almost six weeks to reach to $7,142 a tonne. while gold
steadied at $1,378 an ounce.