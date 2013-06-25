* Rising U.S. durable goods orders, housing prices bolster
sentiment
* China's central bank soothes credit worries, lifting
shares
* Government debt prices slip on economic data
* Oil rises above $101 on easing liquidity fears, Canada
floods
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 25 The dollar recovered from
early losses and global equity markets rose on Tuesday after
better-than-expected government reports on the U.S. economy and
strong consumer confidence data gave investors a reprieve about
worries over Federal Reserve policy.
Orders for durable goods rose more than expected in May and
a gauge of planned business spending gained for a third straight
month, while existing single-family home prices posted their
biggest rise in seven years in April.
In another better-than-expected report, the Conference
Board's U.S. consumer confidence index rose in June, to 81.4
from a downwardly revised 74.3 in the prior month, the private
business research group reported.
At first blush, the data would be seen as bullish, as the
economy is improving. But that suggests the Fed can move forward
with plans to ease its bond-buying program, and fears of such a
move have led bond yields to jump and stocks to slide in recent
days.
"The market trend has turned to the downside. It is now
easier to sell rallies than to buy dips, so strategies have
flipped," said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at
National Securities in New York, which has about $3 billion in
assets under management.
Global markets tracked by MSCI's all-country world equity
index were up 0.88 percent, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European companies
rose 1.45 percent to close at 1,130.37, recovering some of the
5.5 percent it lost in the previous three trading days.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 113.88
points, or 0.78 percent, at 14,773.44. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 15.53 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,588.62.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.78 points, or 0.75
percent, at 3,345.53.
The pause in the market's recent rout began when two Fed
policymakers on Monday downplayed the notion of an imminent end
to the central bank's money-printing and said the market
reaction was not yet a cause for concern.
Asian markets then capped a day of wild swings, during which
Chinese stocks plunged to their lowest since the global
financial crisis began, with a late rally on hopes authorities
in China would step in to prevent a crisis.
China's central bank fueled the talk at a news briefing
where it sought to allay fears of a credit squeeze by committing
to guide interest rates to "reasonable" levels after they had
been allowed to spike over the past week.
The dollar extended gains against the yen and euro on
Tuesday after data showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes
rose to their highest in nearly five years in May, confirming
the housing market's strengthening tone.
The dollar rose against the yen to 97.74 yen from
about 97.61 yen before the data, up 0.02 percent on the day.
The euro fell to the session low of $1.3066, where it
traded before the data. It was trading at 1.3093, down 0.18
percent.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries edged down slightly in choppy
trade, while German Bund futures pared their early gains on news
of the manufacturing data.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 11/32 in price to yield 2.5857 percent.
Bund futures traded at 140.50, up 19 ticks from
Monday's close, having risen as high as 141.01 before the data.
Crude oil prices were slightly higher in lackluster trading,
with gains kept in check by a stronger U.S. dollar and less
chance of reduced U.S. imports from Canada as part of a Canadian
pipeline came back online.
The crude market traded sideways after last week's sharp
selloff on news about the Fed and its monetary stimulus program.
Brent crude rose 10 cents to settle at $101.26 a
barrel. U.S. oil rose 14 cents to settle at $95.32.
"Okay so we've shed $5, now do we see a reason to recoup
that? It's a soft market, it's not a market that's getting a lot
of information," said Sarah Emerson, managing principal of
energy research and forecasting firm ESAI Energy in Wakefield,
Massachusetts.