* Stimulus slowdown, economic recovery hit bonds, U.S.
benchmark yield at 2-year high
* Indonesian rupiah lowest since 2009, Indian rupee slides
* European shares down, Wall Street indexes up slightly
* Fed meeting minutes this week could offer clues on policy
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. bond yields hit a two-year
high on Monday and emerging market currencies from India to
Indonesia tumbled as markets braced for the Federal Reserve to
start withdrawing support for the U.S. economy.
U.S. stocks were mixed as trading began but then edge
higher, while European shares slipped. Fear that the Fed will
scale back stimulus spending next month battered Wall Street
last week, with the Dow industrials putting in their worst
weekly run of the year.
Minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting will be released
on Wednesday and could shed light on when the central bank plans
to slow its $85 billion-a-month in bond purchases, a tricky
process that has been making markets nervous for months.
The Fed has said it expects the economy to improve in the
second half of this year and in 2014, and recent signs of firmer
growth have bolstered expectations that it will start winding
down stimulus. However, policymakers have also stressed that any
sign of weakness could delay the timetable for tapering
purchases.
Those expectations have helped push up long-term interest
rates, with the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury
hitting a two-year high of 2.87 percent on Monday, up more than
a percentage point since May.
German 10-year government bond yields rose 1.3
basis points to 1.89 percent, having hit their highest since
March 2012 at 1.924 percent at the open.
"What you are seeing at the moment in a way is central
bankers versus the markets," said ABN Amro economist Nick
Kounis. "The markets are pushing up the rate (increase)
expectations and central bankers have been trying to pour cold
water on the moves, but it is proving more difficult against a
background of stronger economic data."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.84 points,
or 0.05 percent, at 15,088.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.70 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,657.53. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.61 points, or 0.49
percent, at 3,620.39.
While the notion of less Fed support has rattled Wall Street
in recent weeks, European shares have held up fairly well. The
17-country euro zone ended an 18-month recession last quarter,
growing 0.3 percent, and August business surveys this week are
likely to show the modest recovery is slowly broadening out.
Major European indexes were down slightly on Monday, pushing
the FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 percent. An index of
global stocks slipped 0.3 percent.
EMERGING TURBULENCE
As rising core debt yields make it harder for developing
nations to fund widening current account deficits, emerging
markets - whose economies are heavily linked to U.S. fortunes
and the dollar - took a spill.
The Indian rupee slid as far as 62.73 per dollar,
emphatically breaching the previous low of 62.03. The country's
share market lost 1.4 percent, on top of a 4 percent
drubbing on Friday.
The country's central bank has tried to restrict how much
money Indian residents and companies can send offshore, but that
only raised fears of outright capital controls that would
further undermine the confidence of foreign investors.
"The foreign investor community wants tangible and ambitious
reforms that look and feel like a worthy 'second generation' to
the fundamental measures adopted in the early 1990s," Westpac
analysts said in a note.
Indonesia's rupiah shed 1 percent to four-year lows at
10,485 per dollar and the strain also showed in MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
, which fell 0.5 percent.
Crucial data later in the week will be an early reading on
Chinese manufacturing from HSBC. Recent data suggested
the economy might be stabilizing and any improvement in the
purchasing manager index will be welcomed by Asian investors.
DOLLAR DIVERGENCE
In the currency market, the dollar gave up early, modest
gains to stand at $1.3355 per euro, little moved from
Friday. Against the yen it pulled up to 97.95.
The dollar has been in gradual decline for the past few
weeks, in part on concerns that the prospect of Fed tapering
would scare foreign investors out of U.S. bonds.
At some point yields should reach levels that are attractive
to investors. But Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi, said for now the view on the currency was
split between advanced and more vulnerable emerging economies.
"The rising U.S. yields are making the global financing
conditions more difficult, especially for countries which have
elevated current account deficits," he said. "We think gradually
over time the dollar will begin to outperform against the major
currencies, but at the moment it is being offset by higher
(bond) yields in Europe, where markets have been very much
focused on the improving cyclical momentum."
Hopes for a pick-up in growth globally have also supported
commodities. Copper slid 0.7 percent to $7,359 a tonne after
hitting a 10-week peak of $7,420 on Friday, while gold
and platinum both edged down from two-month highs.
Brent crude inched up toward $111 a barrel as oil
markets remained focused on the violent unrest in Egypt, which
has stoked fears for exports from oil producers in the Middle
East and North Africa.