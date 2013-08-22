* Upbeat China and German data spur share gains in Europe
* U.S. jobless claims also help drive equities
* Data strengthens views Federal Reserve will trim bond
buying
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 22 The dollar rose and global
equity markets gained on Thursday after business surveys from
around the world revealed a global economy in expansion, helping
cement expectations the Federal Reserve will trim its
bond-buying program in September.
Purchasing managers surveys showed better-than-expected
growth in the euro zone, a rebound in China's vast manufacturing
sector and U.S. manufacturing activity rising to a five-month
high in August.
Data from the Labor Department showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits held near a
six-year low last week added to signs the U.S. economy is
starting to find firmer footing.
The dollar trimmed gains after initial claims for state
unemployment benefits climbed 13,000 to 336,000, just above the
level expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
But the four-week moving average for claims, a better gauge
of labor market trends, fell to its lowest level since November
2007, suggesting the U.S. economy was growing enough to fuel
steady improvement in the jobs market.
The report did not change the market's view that the Fed
will begin to trim, or taper, its monetary stimulus next month.
"The Fed tapering theme continues. Yesterday's Fed minutes
reinforced expectations that the Fed will taper its quantitative
easing program in September and today's jobless claims didn't
really change that," said Greg Moore, currency strategist at TD
Securities in Toronto.
"The jobless claims rose but they were not really that far
off from the consensus forecast."
The dollar hit a more than two-week high against the yen at
98.80 yen, breaking past the Aug. 15 peak of 98.66 yen,
which had acted as initial resistance. It was last at 98.54 yen,
up 0.9 percent.
The euro weakened 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.3340.
Global equity markets rose, with major European indices up
more than 1 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index rose 0.39
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares rose 1.13 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.04 points,
or 0.30 percent, at 14,942.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 11.18 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,653.98. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 31.92 points, or 0.89
percent, at 3,631.71.
European shares snapped a three-session losing streak after
manufacturing survey data for August suggested that growth was
taking root in the euro zone.
Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index showed
business activity across the euro zone picked up at a faster
pace than expected, bouncing to 51.7 from last month's 50.5.
"If you want to understand whether there's a positive or a
negative outlook for equities, then PMIs are quite a good
measure. We've seen a gradual improvement in PMIs since last
July, and now we're in growth territory," said James Butterfill,
global equity strategist at Coutts.
U.S. government debt prices rose, pushing yields lower from
recent two-year highs.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
3/32 in price to yield 2.8807 percent.
Brent crude steadied around $110 a barrel as the upbeat data
from China and the euro zone kindled hopes for better demand
from two of the world's largest energy consumers, and as oil
exports from Libya stayed limited by strikes and unrest.
October Brent crude traded flat at $109.92 a barrel.
U.S. crude gained 62 cents at $104.47.