* Brent sets 6-month high as West weighs strike on Syria
* U.S., European stocks suffer worst day since June
* Congress must act to raise debt limit-U.S. Treasury
Secretary
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 27 Geopolitical uncertainty over a
possible U.S.-led military strike against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's forces pushed oil prices to a six-month high
on Tuesday and sent equities worldwide sharply lower.
Both Brent and U.S. crude gained upward of more than $3 a
barrel as fears mounted that Western intervention could further
destabilize the Middle East, which pumps a third of the world's
oil.
U.S. and European stocks suffered their worst day since
June. Investor nervousness was reflected in a jump of nearly 12
percent on the CBOE volatility index, Wall Street's
so-called fear gauge.
A number of nations and groups, including Britain, France,
Canada and the Arab League, joined the United States in urging a
firm response to Bashar al-Assad's government and said the world
should not stand by as chemical weapons are used. Russia,
Syria's key ally and arms supplier, opposes military action.
Western sources who attended a meeting in Istanbul between
envoys of an alliance opposed to Assad and the Syrian National
Coalition said "action to deter further use of chemical weapons
by the Assad regime could come as early as in the next few
days."
"This move is as much about the potential spillover effect
in the region as it is the potential for a U.S. strike," said
Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth
Management. He added that because geopolitical risk had been
"ratcheted up," portfolios would need to be reallocated away
from riskier investments like stocks.
"Doing that in a market that was already acting sloppy is
cause for further weakness," he said.
Adding to the selloff, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said
it was essential for Congress to raise the government's
borrowing limit by mid-October or the country will face an
unprecedented default. He warned that the administration would
not allow for it to be used as political leverage.
A rise in U.S. government debt prices and stronger Swiss and
Japanese currencies indicated the flight to safety was
gathering momentum.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
20/32, its yield at 2.7123 percent.
The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc gained and riskier
currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell as
geopolitical tensions rose.
The dollar last traded down 1.5 percent against the yen, at
97.04 yen, not far from a one-week low of 96.97 yen
reached earlier and well off a near three-week high of 99.15 yen
set on Friday. The euro also struggled against the yen, falling
1.3 percent to 129.94 yen.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar fell 0.6 percent, to
0.9178 franc, while the euro was down 0.5 percent at
1.2286 francs.
The growth-linked Australian dollar was down 0.4
percent at US$0.8994, while against the yen it lost 1.8 percent,
to 87.28 yen. The New Zealand dollar fell 2.1 percent
against the yen, to 75.74 yen.
Spot gold rose more than 1 percent to $1,423.41, its
highest price in more than three months.
Emerging market currencies such as the Turkish lira and the
Indian rupee bore the brunt of the flight as doubts over the
Syrian situation added to pressure from investors' bracing for
an end to the supply of cheap dollars from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary stimulus.
The Indian rupee lost as much as 2.5 percent to
reach a record low of 65.93 per dollar, while Turkey's lira
weakened to 2.03 to the dollar, also a record low.
Turkey's share index slid to the lowest in a year.
OIL AND SHARES
The S&P 500 closed under its 100-day moving average for the
first time since June 24, a sign of weak near-term momentum. The
day's decline extended recent declines that came on uncertainty
over when the Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulative
monetary policies.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 170.33
points, or 1.14 percent, at 14,776.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 26.30 points, or 1.59 percent, at
1,630.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 79.05
points, or 2.16 percent, at 3,578.52.
Brent crude futures settled at $114.36 a barrel, up
$3.63 or 3.28 percent, their biggest daily percentage gain since
early May. U.S. crude settled at $109.01 a barrel, up
$3.09 or 2.92 percent.
Russia's rouble, which normally benefits from stronger oil
prices, hit a four-year low against the dollar-euro basket on
concern over the situation in Syria.
Russia has urged Washington not to use military force
against Assad's government. Traders said its response to any
U.S. move against Syria would be key to whether the current
shift into safer assets turned into a major flood.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares ended down 1.7 percent at 1,202.36, trimming its
gains since the start of July to 4.4 percent.
Asian markets fell 1.2 percent, while
Tokyo's Nikkei ended 0.7 percent lower. That left the
MSCI all-country world equity index down 1.4
percent for a second day of falls.