* Dollar remains near 4-week high, Treasuries rise
* U.S. shares fall as Kerry talks of punishing Syria
* Oil and gold fall amid uncertainty
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Stocks fell and U.S. Treasury
prices gained on Friday after Secretary of State John Kerry made
a forceful case for the United States to punish Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad as he released evidence the Syrian government
used chemical weapons to attack civilians.
Kerry's remarks, which were televised, stoked concerns that
the United States was ready to launch a military strike and
added to a subdued tone of trading ahead of a three-day U.S.
holiday weekend. Limp data on U.S. consumer income, spending and
inflation contributed to the day's tone.
Arguing that it was essential to show those who would use
chemical weapons in the future that the world will not let Syria
get away with it, Kerry said the United States was joined by the
likes of France, "our oldest ally," in its determination to
respond to the attack, which he said killed more than 1,400
people in Damascus last week.
The concerns about a U.S. military strike made investors
reluctant to bet against safe-haven U.S. debt and helped send
the dollar to a four-week high.
"People are uneasy not knowing what's going on, and it will
probably be in the background at least so long as it continues,"
said John Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment
Management in Boston, which has about $200 billion of assets
under management.
"Syria isn't the crisis in and of itself, but if we do take
military action, there could be repercussions that will hurt
us," he said. "You never know, with military action, the kind of
consequences you'll see. It's always very risky."
U.S. stocks slipped, with the S&P 500 index ending August
with its worst monthly showing in over a year. A weak market
tone was set early in the day by data showing U.S. consumer
spending eked out only a 0.1 percent rise in July and inflation
was tame, with a price index for consumer spending edging up 0.1
percent in the month.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.79
points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,803.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.83 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,632.34.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.44 points, or
0.84 percent, at 3,589.87.
In the Treasuries market, the yield on the 10-year note
eased to 2.7747 percent.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's
value against six major currencies, was at 82.067, not far from
a four-week high of 82.263 touched earlier. The dollar is a
traditional safe harbor for investors.
Among emerging currencies, the Indian rupee has
tumbled 10.4 percent against the dollar so far this month, and
looks to be heading for its largest monthly fall ever, according
to Thomson Reuters data. {ID:nL20GV12L]
India is seeking support from other emerging market
countries for a coordinated intervention in offshore foreign
exchange markets after a currency rout the past three months,
but at least one critical partner, Brazil, said it is not
involved in such planning at this time..
Most major equity markets and many emerging currencies
looked set to end the week and the month sharply lower as
investors pull out of riskier assets in anticipation that the
Federal Reserve, which next meets on Sept. 17-18, will begin to
cut back on its stimulus measures and on some form of Western
intervention against Syria.
A Reuters asset allocation poll of 54 fund managers across
the United States, Europe and Japan showed that investors had
increased cash holdings to their highest level in a year, while
also lifting exposure to equities and cutting bond positions.
SYRIA UNCERTAINTY MIRRORED IN OIL
Conflicting signs on possible military action against Syria
were mirrored in the trajectory of oil prices on Friday.
On Friday afternoon, oil prices fell, rebounded, then fell
again as traders watched the U.S. secretary of State's televised
address for signs of what the Obama administration might do.
Fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East had eased
slightly after Britain said it would not join any military
action, although France said it still supported a move to punish
Syria's government for an apparent poison gas attack on
civilians.
The easing of concern didn't last even as Russia and China
remained opposed to any move and China cautioned against any
U.N. Security Council action until the investigation is
complete.
Brent crude oil settled lower, near $114 a barrel, off highs
of $117 set earlier this week when military action seemed
imminent. U.S. crude was down $1.13 to $107.69 a barrel
"The situation is still volatile," said Alex Yap, an analyst
at energy consultancy FGE in Singapore. "If the U.S. decides to
attack, prices could be pushed higher."
GRIM MONTH
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, fell 0.3 percent on Friday, closing out
its worst week since June 21.
European shares felt the pressure from a drop in oil stocks
with the broader STOXX Europe 600 index down 0.9
percent, taking weekly losses to around 2.4 percent.
In other commodity markets, gold fell 0.9 percent to
below $1,400 an ounce, moving away from a 3-1/2-month high hit
Wednesday when fears over Syria prompted a flight to safety.