* U.S. and European bond yields surge in response to taper
talk
* BoJ, ECB, BoE, Riksbank leave policy unchanged
* Oil up as Obama wins some support from lawmakers on Syria
strike
* U.S. stocks rise for 3rd day of gains
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. and European government
bond yields jumped on Thursday, with the yield on U.S. 10-year
Treasury notes rising to the highest in more than 25 months, as
economic data supported the view the Federal Reserve might
reduce its bond purchases this month.
U.S. stocks climbed for a third day as the data showed
further signs of improving U.S. economic conditions. Growth in
the U.S. services sector accelerated in August to its fastest
pace in almost eight years.
The data, which follows an upbeat U.S. manufacturing report
earlier this week, bolstered expectations the Fed will announce
at a policy meeting later this month that it will begin winding
down its stimulus plan.
Stocks' gains were limited by the possibility of a
Western-led strike against Syria. U.S. President Barack Obama
won some support from lawmakers for a military move.
"You've got the economy ... taking us to a happy place, the
international situation is taking us to a not so happy place and
the Federal Reserve," said Ron Florance, deputy chief investment
officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Global central banks have attempted to talk down
expectations of any rate rises and left loose policies
unchanged, as data from China, Britain and the euro zone point
to a global economic recovery that is gathering steam.
As widely expected, the European Central Bank, the Bank of
Japan, Sweden's Riksbank, and the Bank of England all left
policy unchanged on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 12/32 in price, yielding 2.941 percent, up 4.3 basis points
from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield rose to a session high
of 2.958 percent, a level not seen since July 2011. It was a
fourth straight session of gains for benchmark yields.
Investors also dumped foreign bonds, sending German and
British 10-year government debt yields to their highest levels
in 1-1/2-years and since July 2011, respectively
.
The next big economic point to watch will be Friday's U.S.
employment report. If it confirms a recovery in the job market,
that would strengthen the view the Fed could begin scaling back
its $85 billion per month of debt purchases sooner rather than
later.
The prospect of higher rates spilling over to affect the
rest of the world prompted Russia and China to warn at the G20
leaders' meeting in Russia that the end of the Fed's bond-buying
program could have a profound impact on the global economy.
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.2
percent, and European shares ended up 0.5 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 18.74 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,949.61. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 3.80 points, or 0.23 percent, at
1,656.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.04
points, or 0.30 percent, at 3,660.08.
SYRIA ACTION
Brent oil prices traded above $115 a barrel, receiving a
boost from the support from some U.S. lawmakers for a military
strike on Syria.
But both Brent and U.S. oil prices pared gains as the U.S.
data hinted the Fed could be closer to winding down its bond
buying.
Brent crude was up 15 cents at $115.06 a barrel.
U.S. oil gained 95 cents to $108.18 a barrel.
Gold sank almost 2 percent to two-week lows as the upbeat
U.S. data heightened expectations on Fed tapering. Building on
Wednesday's 1.5-percent drop, spot gold was down 1.6
percent at $1,368.14 an ounce.
The possible military strike against Syria in reaction to
its alleged use of chemical weapons, and the Fed's potential to
reduce its stimulus, were also dominating discussions at the
meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 economies in St.
Petersburg.
Obama faced growing pressure from world leaders at the
summit not to launch military strikes in Syria.
DOLLAR UP AGAINST EURO
The dollar rose to a seven-week peak against the euro as ECB
President Mario Draghi said the bank's Governing Council expects
key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for
an extended period.
The dollar index was up 0.7 percent at 82.626, not
far from a seven-week high of 82.6271 touched earlier in the New
York session. The euro was down 0.7 percent at $1.3123 after
falling to a seven-week low of $1.3109.
In India, where the impact of higher U.S. Treasury yields
has a dramatic effect on capital flows, the new central bank
chief on Thursday unveiled a package to support the currency and
the banking sector that sent the main NSE share index up
2.7 percent and boosted the rupee.