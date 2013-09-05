* U.S. and European bond yields jump in response to taper
* BoJ, ECB, BoE, Riksbank leave policy unchanged
* Oil ends higher; gold declines on Fed views
* U.S. stocks end higher for 3rd day of gains
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. and European government
bond yields surged on Thursday, with the yield on U.S. 10-year
Treasury notes touching 3 percent, as stronger-than-expected
U.S. economic data supported the view the Federal Reserve will
begin scaling back its bond purchases this month.
U.S. stocks climbed for a third day as the data gave further
signs of improving U.S. economic conditions. Growth in the U.S.
services sector accelerated in August to its fastest pace in
almost eight years, and was stronger than economists expected.
Stocks' gains were limited, however, by the increased
expectations of Fed tapering, as well as the possibility of a
Western-led strike against Syria, a concern that drove shares
down sharply last week.
The economic data, which follows an upbeat U.S.
manufacturing report earlier this week, bolstered expectations
the Fed will announce later this month that it will begin
winding down its stimulus plan.
The views prompted a global bond rout and drove down gold
prices. Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged to 25-month highs,
notching a fourth straight session of gains.
"You are seeing a normalization in the economy so you should
see a normalization in rates," said Craig Elder, fixed income
strategist at Baird Private Wealth Management in Milwaukee.
Global central banks have attempted to talk down
expectations of any rate rises and left loose policies
unchanged, as data from China, Britain and the euro zone pointed
to a global economic recovery that is gathering steam.
As widely expected, the European Central Bank, the Bank of
Japan, Sweden's Riksbank, and the Bank of England all left
policy unchanged on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 26/32 in price, yielding 2.992 percent, from 2.897 percent
late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield briefly rose above 3
percent late in the session, a level not seen since July 2011.
The two-year note yield traded above 0.50 percent
for the first time since June 2011.
Investors also sent German and British
10-year government debt yields to their highest
levels in 1-1/2-years and since July 2011, respectively.
The next big economic event will be Friday's U.S. employment
report. If it confirms a job market recovery, that would
strengthen the view the Fed could begin scaling back its $85
billion per month of debt purchases sooner rather than later.
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.2
percent, and European shares ended up 0.5 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 6.61 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,937.48. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 2.00 points, or 0.12 percent, at
1,655.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.74 points,
or 0.27 percent, at 3,658.79.
GOLD DOWN, OIL ENDS HIGHER
Gold sank to two-week lows on heightened expectations of Fed
tapering. Building on Wednesday's 1.5-percent drop, spot gold
was down 1.6 percent at $1,368.14 an ounce.
Oil futures rose as bullish U.S. economic data and a
drawdown in U.S. crude inventories suggested increasing use in
the world's biggest oil consumer. Gains were capped as the U.S.
data hinted the Fed could be closer to reducing its bond buying.
Also, investors worried that supply disruptions could
persist in the Middle East after a U.S. Senate panel voted on
Wednesday to support a military strike on Syria.
Brent crude rose 35 cents to settle at $115.26 a
barrel. U.S. oil gained $1.14 to settle at $108.37.
The possible military strike against Syria in reaction to
its alleged use of chemical weapons was also dominating
discussions at the meeting of leaders from the Group of 20
economies in St. Petersburg.
Obama faced growing pressure from world leaders at the
summit not to launch military strikes in Syria.
At the same time, the prospect of higher rates spilling over
to affect the rest of the world prompted Russia and China to
warn at the G20 leaders' meeting that the end of the Fed's
bond-buying program could have a profound impact on the global
economy.
DOLLAR UP AGAINST EURO
The dollar rose against the euro as ECB President Mario
Draghi said the bank's Governing Council expects key ECB
interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an
extended period. The dollar was also strong after the solid U.S.
economic data.
The dollar index was up 0.6 percent at 82.625, not
far from a seven-week high of 82.671 touched earlier in the New
York session. The euro was down 0.7 percent at $1.3119 after
falling to a seven-week low of $1.3109.