* Retail sales, consumer sentiment data below expectations
* Gold at five-week low as Fed liquidity curbs weigh
* Report on Summers as next Fed chief briefly lifts dollar
* World stocks slip flat, even as U.S. stocks advance
By David Gaffen and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday after weak U.S. data on retail sales and consumer
sentiment, while oil and gold prices also fell with bullion
headed for its worst week in two months as concerns eased about
a potential strike against Syria.
Most U.S. and European stock indexes rose, though an index
for global stocks hugged break-even as investors looked ahead to
next week's key policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Analysts expect the Fed to begin to dial back its $85
billion a month in bond purchases, a program that has restrained
interest rates and boosted the price of risk assets.
U.S consumer confidence ebbed early this month and retail
sales advanced just slightly in August, the latest indications
of an economy barely chugging ahead.
The sluggish pace of activity was underscored by another
report on Friday showing an energy-led rise in wholesale prices
last month, with underlying inflation pressures subdued.
The soft data was unlikely to deter the Fed from cutting its
massive bond-buying program as early as next week, analysts
said.
U.S. stocks will remain range-bound until after the Fed
meeting and the ongoing U.S.-Russian talks on Syria and the
looming fiscal crisis in Washington are resolved, said Jim
Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management in
Minneapolis.
"The data coming out is too good to allow (the market) to
fall very far," but there is little clarity to help push it much
higher, Paulsen said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 71.35 points,
or 0.47 percent, at 15,371.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.33 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,687.75. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.60 points, or 0.12
percent, at 3,720.57.
Bond prices sold off overnight and the dollar staged a rally
on a report in Japan's Nikkei business daily that former
Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers would soon be named the
Fed's new chief to replace Ben Bernanke.
While traders had doubts about the source of the report,
analysts said the market reaction highlighted the sensitivity of
investors to the possibility of Summers taking over the Fed.
Investors say he might tighten monetary policy more quickly
than the other main candidate, Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen.
Asked about the story, a White House spokeswoman said Obama
had not made his decision about the Fed job.
MSCI's measure of global shares rose 0.12
percent, and its emerging markets index fell 0.4
percent.
European equities advanced for a second straight week and
set a 3-1/2-month high, with merger and acquisition activity in
the healthcare and media sectors underpinning the market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index leading European shares
rose 0.24 percent to close at 1,250.26.
Gold was down 5.4 percent for the week, the worst since
June, after heavy selling linked to the expectations of a Fed
rollback and an easing of tensions over Syria. Gold was quoted
at $1,308.74 an ounce, down 0.9 percent, and has now
declined by about 21 percent this year after 12 consecutive
annual gains.
"This is almost certainly the pricing in of the expectations
of QE tapering," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said.
The dollar was up 0.05 percent against a basket of major
currencies while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
fell to 2.8883 percent, up 4/32 in price.
Investors generally expect the Fed to announce a tapering of
its bond purchases next week in response to signs of strength in
the U.S. economy, but the pace of future cutbacks is less clear.
"In the coming months, given that the new Fed chairman
starts in January, the Summers effect, if it is announced, could
be as dominant" as the Fed's tapering decision, said Mike
Gallagher, managing director of IDEAglobal.
Gallagher said the combination of a Fed tapering decision
next week and the prospect of Summers becoming chairman could
set U.S. Treasury 10-year yields on a course toward 3.5 percent
by year's end. Such a move would hit other markets hard, as many
expect the benchmark 10-year yield, which moves inversely to the
price of the bond, to remain around 3 percent.
A successful Summers nomination is far from certain, and any
appointment must be approved by the U.S. Senate.
Brent crude oil fell, on track for its steepest weekly
decline since June, as fears receded about an imminent military
strike on Syria as Russia and the United States agreed on a new
push to negotiate an end to that country's civil war.
Brent was down about 3.5 percent since last Friday.
The international benchmark has slid about $5 a barrel since the
end of August, when it jumped above $117 amid worries that a
possible U.S. attack on Syria could lead to more violence in a
region that pumps around a third of the world's oil.
The Brent crude futures contract for October, which
expires on Friday, fell 40 cents to $112.23 a barrel, and U.S.
crude shed 83 cents to $107.77 a barrel,