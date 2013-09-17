* MSCI world equity index ekes out gain as Wall St edges up
* Dollar dips but remains above four-week low
* U.S. oil futures drop below $109 on reduced Syrian
tensions
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 17 The dollar retreated and
global equity markets were flat to modestly higher on Tuesday as
Federal Reserve policymakers began a two-day meeting where they
are expected to decide to begin to roll back the Fed's stimulus
program.
Wall Street stocks rose, leading some other equity gauges to
eke out gains, after data on U.S. consumer prices added to
sentiment that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will lead the U.S.
central bank to begin to modestly trim back its bond buying at
the end of its meeting.
"The Fed is going to be very gradual in any tapering process
as the most aggressive estimates are $10 or $15 billion will
come out" of the current monthly purchases, said Art Hogan,
managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
The avoidance of a strike against Syria and global economic
data that continues to improve also underpinned stock gains,
Hogan said.
U.S. consumer prices barely rose in August. However, gains
in rents and medical care costs pointed to a stabilization in
underlying inflation. A 1.8 percent rise over the past 12 months
in core inflation, which strips out the volatile energy and food
components, could ease concerns about a disinflationary trend
and could allow the Fed to begin to scale back its $85 billion a
month in bond purchases.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index edged up
0.1 percent last month after rising 0.2 percent in July.
Economists had expected consumer prices to rise 0.2 percent last
month.
The euro rallied against the dollar after a
better-than-expected reading of a German investor sentiment
survey, while European shares edged lower, pressured by weakness
in the auto sector following a decline in demand last month.
The euro was last up 0.16 percent at $1.3354. The
dollar was down 0.19 percent versus a basket of six currencies
at 81.172 and was last up 0.1 percent against the yen, at
99.15 yen.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.07 percent, lifted by gains in U.S. stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.75 points,
or 0.25 percent, at 15,533.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.17 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,704.77. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.45 points, or 0.77
percent, at 3,746.30.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares fell 0.46 percent to close at 1,252.63.
Brent crude fell below $109 a barrel as a deal averting any
imminent U.S. attack on Syria calmed fears of a disruption to
Middle East oil supplies and after output resumed at a large
oilfield in western Libya.
Brent crude for delivery in November fell $1.88 to
settle at $108.19 a barrel. U.S. crude for October delivery
settled down $1.17 at $105.42 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose as investors awaited the
Fed's decision on stimulus and clues on how it might manage
short-term interest rates.
A recent Reuters poll showed economists expect the Fed to
reduce its asset purchases by a relatively modest $10 billion a
month.
The Fed will release its policy statement at 2 p.m. (1800
GMT) on Wednesday, after the end of the meeting, followed by a
news conference by Bernanke at 2:30 p.m.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices erased gains as higher
Wall Street stock prices and weaker German Bunds reduced initial
bids for U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 3/32
price to yield 2.8495 percent.
The U.S. labor market remains fragile and job growth has
been running below the pace seen in prior economic recoveries,
which might lead Fed policymakers to begin tapering by a modest
amount, analysts said.
"The jobs market continues to grow, but at a pace that is
less than ideal. Nonetheless, all indications are that the Fed
is poised to announce tomorrow that they will begin to pare back
their bond purchases," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer
at Plante Moran Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Safe-haven Bunds fell after data showed the ZEW German
economic sentiment survey for September rose to 49.6 from 42.0
in August, significantly above the 46.0 consensus forecast.
Bund futures settled down 43 ticks at 138.07, and
last was 42 ticks lower on the day at 138.08.