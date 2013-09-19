* Fed jolts by not tapering in protest against higher market
rates
* Overseas shares rally, but U.S. stocks show little
follow-through
* Bonds yields drop in Japan, Germany; dollar lower vs euro
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 19 World shares rose on Thursday,
a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly delayed plans
to cut back on its massive stimulus program.
The news was announced before the close of U.S. markets on
Wednesday, sending Wall Street to new highs. While major indexes
showed little follow-through on Thursday, markets that were
closed at the time of the statement - including in Europe and
Asia - surged.
Investors celebrated the prospect of continued stimulus in
the world's largest economy, even though the reasons behind it
were concerns about the strength of U.S. recovery. The Fed also
cut its growth expectations for both 2013 and 2014.
MSCI's world share index, which tracks 45
countries, jumped 1 percent to a fresh five-year high as large
gains in Asian markets were followed by a 0.5 percent rise in
Europe's shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.81
points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,659.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.25 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,725.27.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.40 points, or 0.06
percent, at 3,786.04.
"After the substantial move yesterday and people digesting
the fact that tapering is put on hold, I don't expect a big move
today," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at
Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The chance that U.S. interest rates could stay low for
longer was further raised by news from the White House that
noted dove Janet Yellen was the front-runner to take over the
Fed when Ben Bernanke steps down in January.
"The bottom line is that the (Fed) meant to send an
extremely dovish message, not only through the lack of tapering,
but also with its 2016 forecasts," analysts at Barclays wrote,
adding that they not expected the first rate hike to occur in
June 2015 rather than March of that it.
The prospect of delayed rate hikes helped emerging markets,
which have been suffering as higher yields in the rich world
attracted away much-needed foreign capital.
The main emerging market stock index jumped 2.5
percent. The Turkish lira and Indian rupee leapt
while Indonesia's main stock index climbed 4.7 percent.
Australian shares jumped 1.1 percent and Japan's Nikkei
added 1.8 percent.
"Markets are thrilled, and much needed reprieve for battered
EM investors is on its way," said Frederic Neumann, co-head of
Asian economics research at HSBC. "With Chinese data having
turned up, and the Bank of Japan running at full speed, it looks
like Asia might get its mojo back."
FED PROTEST
The Fed's decision to keep its asset buying at $85 billion a
month was seen as a rebuff to the sharp rise in Treasury yields
over recent months, which was proving a headwind for the housing
market and the U.S. economy in general.
Ten-year Treasury bonds fell 12/32 in price,
with the yield at 2.7336 percent. Overseas, Japanese debt yields
dropped to four-month lows while in Europe German Bunds
went as low as 1.827 percent after their biggest
drop in yields in over a year.
The market's pushing back of the likely first hike in U.S.
rates into 2015 sent the dollar tumbling across the board. The
euro was up at $1.3545 as U.S. traders turned up for
work, having already gained 1.2 percent on Wednesday to its
highest in almost eight months.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was flat,
recovering from earlier losses of more than 1 percent. The index
previously hit its lowest since February.
In the commodities market, Brent crude fell 0.9
percent to $109.62 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures
slid 0.3 percent. Gold was little changed.
Oil prices dropped after Iran's president said his country
was not seeking war with any other nation, helping unwind a risk
premium and foster speculation of a recovery in oil exports to
the West.