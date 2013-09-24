* Major stock markets dip as US fiscal showdown looms
* Currencies hug tight ranges; Fed, ECB uncertainty cited
* German Ifo index confirms only modest growth outlook
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Frustration over a lack of
clarity on U.S. fiscal and monetary policies continued to weigh
on U.S. equities and commodity markets on Tuesday, while major
currencies held in tight ranges.
A political showdown looms in Washington over budget talks
that threaten to shut down the U.S. government on Oct. 1 if a
deal cannot be reached.
"Investors have a legitimate cause for near term concern,"
said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in
Chicago.
In addition, investors have been trying to decipher a
string of comments from Federal Reserve officials over the
future of the U.S. central bank's stimulus program, adding to
the caution gripping financial markets.
"There are conflicting reports on the internal discussion in
the Fed," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh. "There's a lot of
information and that makes the Fed look confused."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.53 points,
or 0.07 percent, at 15,411.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.84 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,703.68. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.42 points, or 0.38
percent, at 3,779.71.
Facebook shares jumped 3.9 percent to $49.04 after
the South China Morning Post reported that the online social
media giant and other websites that have been deemed sensitive
and blocked by the Chinese government will be accessible in a
planned free-trade zone in Shanghai.
With stocks steady in Europe, the MSCI world equity index
was flat on the day. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,258.14.
The dollar was hit after a string of comments from Federal
Reserve policymakers that suggested the U.S. central bank was
wary of jeopardizing a still-fragile economic recovery by
scaling back its stimulus too early, though its plan to do so by
the end of the year was intact.
New York Fed President William Dudley, in an interview with
CNBC broadcast on Tuesday, said that he "certainty wouldn't want
to rule out" a reduction in the Fed's bond-buying program later
this year, adding that the Fed expected slower economic growth
now than it did in June.
Against the Japanese currency, the dollar fell 0.1 percent
to 98.71 yen, helping it to a 0.1 percent drop against a
basket of currencies. The euro was little changed at
$1.3488..
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged
down to 2.68 percent, off a near two-year high of 3.0 percent
touched earlier this month.
Fed policymakers have been on the offensive this week
explaining the reasons behind the central bank's surprise
decision last week not to reduce its asset purchases from the
current $85 billion monthly pace.
That decision has left investors both encouraged that
support for the economy would continue for a while longer but
also in some doubt over whether they had overestimated the
solidity of the U.S. economic recovery.
GERMAN GROWTH
A reading on German business sentiment came in slightly
below expectations, though it showed the euro zone's biggest
economy on a firm growth path, causing the euro to fall against
the dollar. Signs that the European Central Bank stood ready to
keep supporting the economy also weighed on the euro.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said business morale
improved slightly in September, reaching the highest level in 17
months, with the key export sectors looking strong.
"The further rise in German Ifo business sentiment confirms
that the economy is recovering, but we continue to expect growth
to be reasonably sluggish," said Ben May, a European economist
at Capital Economics.
The euro held near the weaker levels reached on Monday when
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he was ready
to inject more liquidity into banking markets if necessary to
support the economy.
Those remarks were backed up by ECB policymaker Ewald
Nowotny on Tuesday, who said any withdrawal of the current level
of policy support would have to be implemented extremely
carefully.
COMMODITIES SLIDE
In commodity markets, gold slipped for a fourth straight
session, shedding 0.6 percent to $1,313.86 an ounce as investors
fretted over what the Fed will do next.
The story was much the same in copper futures which
fell 1.3 percent to $7,153.25.51, down from last week's peak of
$7,368.00.
Worries that money printing by central banks to buy assets
will stoke inflation have helped boost the price of metals like
gold, usually seen as an inflation hedge.
An easing in geopolitical tensions was the main factor
driving oil markets as signs of a reconciliation between Iran
and the West over Iran's nuclear policies raised hopes of
greater supplies.
Iran has agreed to new talks on its nuclear program with top
diplomats from six world powers, including U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, raising hopes that Tehran's relations with the
United States could thaw.
"Geopolitical tensions are reducing and oil output is
rising, so these two factors are driving oil futures to
moderate," IHS analyst Victor Shum said.
November U.S. crude was off 76 cents at $102.83 a
barrel, down for a fourth day, and Brent crude for November
fell 21 cents to $107.93 per barrel.