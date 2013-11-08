* Dollar climbs vs euro, yen after U.S. jobs data
* U.S. stocks edge up after strong payrolls data, Europe
slips
* Bond prices sink as U.S. jobs growth surges past
expectations
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 8 An unexpected surge in U.S. jobs
growth during October drove Wall Street stocks higher on Friday
and in turn boosted the dollar and interest rates by raising
expectations the Federal Reserve could scale back its economic
stimulus as soon as December.
The Labor Department said employers added 204,000 new jobs,
well above forecasts of 125,000, even though the unemployment
rate rose to 7.3 percent.
"The first part of the equation for the Fed to taper is data
showing the economy is getting better. If companies are doing
well and business is good, you don't need to have zero percent
short-term money in order for the stock market to do well," said
Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment
Management Corp in Chicago.
The department said there was no "discernible" impact on
payrolls from the 16-day federal government shutdown last month.
The jobs data and a separate report showing personal income
grew 0.5 percent in September should please retailers as it
boosts the sales outlook for the holiday season, said Russell
Price, senior economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in
Troy, Michigan.
Most economists expected businesses to have been more
cautious during the shutdown, he said, adding that "Clearly what
transpired were businesses viewed the shutdown as a temporary
phenomenon and that the economy was still growing and would
continue to grow going forward."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.83 points,
or 0.58 percent, at 15,684.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 15.72 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,762.87. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 53.41 points, or 1.38
percent, at 3,910.74.
U.S. Treasury prices fell on the prospect of Fed tapering,
while German Bunds hit two-week lows on after the surprisingly
strong U.S. jobs gains.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 37/32 in price to yield 2.7477 percent.
The rally on Wall Street helped a measure of global equity
markets rebound. MSCI's all-country world index
rose 0.08 percent.
European shares edged lower, with France underperforming
after a rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's, which cut the
French sovereign rating by one notch.
Still, many investors see increasing signs of a global
recovery that will support equities in the longer term.
"We believe 2014 will see an increase in profitability
across the region and this should translate into positive
performance for European equity investors," said Andrew
Arbuthnott, head of large-cap European equities at Pioneer
Investments.
The pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares fell 0.14 percent to close at 1,295.17.
The Labor Department also revised upward by 60,000 its
previous payroll reports for September and August in a report
that pointed to a more robust economy going forward.
The dollar rose broadly, reversing a recent trend in which
it has fallen on speculation the Fed would not start reducing
its $85 billion a month in bond purchases until next year.
A Fed cutback at a time when the European Central Bank and
Bank of Japan are in easing mode would boost the dollar's
appeal.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, rose 0.49 percent to 81.244, edging
back toward a near two-month high of 81.46 on Thursday.
The euro fell 0.46 percent to $1.3356, having hit a
session low of $1.3355, according to Reuters data.
Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.92 percent to
98.98.
Bund futures dropped nearly a percentage point to
140.87 at one point, their lowest since Oct. 25. Bunds settled
81 ticks lower at 141.02.
German 10-year yields rose 7 basis points to 1.76 percent
.
Brent oil bounced off a four-month low to trade higher on
the U.S. jobs data, while traders kept close watch over a
meeting between Western powers and Iran over its nuclear
program.
Brent was up $1.18 at $104.64 a barrel. U.S. oil
was up 9 cents at $94.29 a barrel.
