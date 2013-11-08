* Dollar climbs vs euro, yen after U.S. jobs data
* U.S. stocks edge up after strong payrolls data, Europe
slips
* Bond prices sink as U.S. jobs growth surges past
expectations
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 8 An unexpected surge in U.S. jobs
growth in October drove Wall Street stocks higher on Friday and
in turn boosted the dollar and bond yields by raising
expectations the Federal Reserve could scale back its economic
stimulus as soon as December.
The jump in new jobs - the Labor Department said employers
added 204,000 new jobs last month, well above forecasts of
125,000 - suggested the economy is on strong enough footing for
the Fed finally to begin trimming its bond purchases.
The price on 30-year U.S. government debt fell as much as
two full points to yield 3.85 percent.
"The first part of the equation for the Fed to taper is data
showing the economy is getting better," said Eric Kuby, chief
investment officer at North Star Investment Management Corp in
Chicago.
"If companies are doing well and business is good, you
don't need to have zero percent short-term money in order for
the stock market to do well," he said.
While the unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a
percentage point to 7.3 percent, the government report said
there was no "discernible" impact on payrolls from the 16-day
federal government shutdown last month.
The jobs data and a separate report showing personal income
grew 0.5 percent in September should please retailers as it
boosts the sales outlook for the holiday season, said Russell
Price, senior economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in
Troy, Michigan.
Most economists expected businesses to be cautious during
the shutdown than they were, he said. "Clearly what transpired
were businesses viewed the shutdown as a temporary phenomenon
and that the economy was still growing and would continue to
grow going forward," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 101.81
points, or 0.65 percent, at 15,695.79. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 16.47 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,763.62.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 50.01 points, or 1.30
percent, at 3,907.34.
U.S. Treasury prices fell on the prospect of Fed tapering,
while German Bunds hit two-week lows after the surprisingly
strong U.S. jobs gains.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 35/32 in price to yield 2.7402 percent. The 30-year U.S.
Treasury bond was down 72/32, the yield at 3.840
percent.
The rally on Wall Street helped a measure of global equity
markets rebound. MSCI's all-country world index
rose 0.12 percent.
But European shares edged lower, with France underperforming
after a rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's, which cut the
French sovereign rating by one notch.
Still, many investors see increasing signs of a global
recovery that will support equities in the longer term.
"We believe 2014 will see an increase in profitability
across the region and this should translate into positive
performance for European equity investors," said Andrew
Arbuthnott, head of large-cap European equities at Pioneer
Investments.
The pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares fell 0.14 percent to close at 1,295.17.
The Labor Department also revised upward by 60,000 its
previous payroll reports for September and August in a report
that pointed to a more robust economy going forward.
The dollar rose broadly, reversing a recent trend in which
it has fallen on speculation the Fed would not start reducing
its $85 billion a month in bond purchases until next year.
A Fed cutback at a time when the European Central Bank and
Bank of Japan are in easing mode would boost the dollar's
appeal.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, rose 0.42 percent to 81.261.
The euro fell 0.48 percent to $1.3354, having earlier
hit a session low of $1.3319, according to Reuters data.
Against the yen, the dollar gained 1.08 percent to
99.14.
Bund futures dropped nearly a percentage point to
140.87 at one point, their lowest since Oct. 25. Bunds settled
81 ticks lower at 141.02.
German 10-year yields rose 7 basis points to 1.76 percent
.
Brent oil bounced off a four-month low to trade higher on
the U.S. jobs data, while traders kept close watch over a
meeting between Western powers and Iran on its nuclear program.
Brent rose $1.66 to settle at $105.12 a barrel. U.S.
oil settled up 40 cents at $94.60 a barrel.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$23.90 at $1,284.60 an ounce.