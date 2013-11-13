* Wall Street stocks gain on prospects for accommodative Fed

* Dollar slides on comments about keeping Fed stimulus in place

* Treasury yields ease before Yellen's Senate Banking Committee appearance

* Oil gains after flirting with 4-1/2-month low

* Gold breaks four-day drop

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stocks rose, Treasury yields eased and the dollar fell on Wednesday on expectations Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen's interactions with the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday would underscore the Fed's accommodative posture.

Nominated by President Barack Obama to lead the U.S. central bank when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's term ends in January, Yellen could post her opening remarks for her Congressional appearance this afternoon, market sources said.

The actual hearing with the Banking Committee, which involves a question-and-answer period as well as opening remarks, is set for 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

"The Fed is going to remain easy and will probably taper later rather than sooner. There were enough question marks in the October employment report and even the recent GDP report that Yellen is not going to want to change direction very quickly," said Bob Gelfond, chief executive officer of MQS Management, a New York City-based investment advisor.

Most dealers who underwrite U.S. Treasury issuance think the Fed will not start to trim its bond purchases until March 2014 or later, according to a Reuters poll done Friday after the release of unexpectedly strong October U.S. employment data.

Earlier Wednesday, global equity markets had slipped on weaker-than-expected data from the euro zone and on some investors' disappointment with the communique from China's third plenum. On Wall Street, stocks opened lower in line with that overnight trend before moving into the plus column.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 70.96 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,821.63. The S&P 500 closed up 14.31 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,782.00. the Nasdaq closed up 45.655 points, or 1.16 percent, at 3,965.575.

EURO ZONE RECOVERY DOUBTS, CHINA PLENUM PLANS

Doubts about the euro zone's recovery and the lifespan of Britain's record-low interest rates hurt stock prices there and in the euro zone.

Britain's FTSE took its biggest fall in over a month and Europe's FTSEurofirst tumbled 0.56 percent as signs of a strengthening UK economy but worse-than-expected euro zone factory data hit markets from opposing sides.

Investors have been buying U.S. and European assets on the view that both regions' economies are recovering, but not strongly enough to let central banks reduce stimulus.

China's CSI300 share index fell 2.2 percent, its biggest loss in four months. China's leaders, after a four-day plenum, left markets unimpressed with their reform agenda.

"There's a sense of dissatisfaction with the Third Plenum, though investors shouldn't have expected too many details," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "And there is a growing fear that the euro zone may go the way of Japan in the 1990s and 2000s with deflation and dismal growth."

U.S. TREASURY YIELDS EASE

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 13/32, its yield easing to 2.72 percent from eight-week highs.

As the Fed continues to buy $85 billion a month in U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, the Treasury's $24 billion 10-year note auction was well received on Wednesday.

The Treasury will sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

DOLLAR FALLS INTO LINE

The dollar first rose against the euro on news the European Central Bank could start to buy assets or cut its deposit rate into negative territory to push inflation up to its target.

But it slid as sentiment focused on the prospect for a long period of easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Fed officials this week have spoken of the need to keep the U.S. central bank's economic stimulus in place and Fed Chair nominee Yellen is expected to take a similar stance.

The euro, however, stayed resilient, rising even though European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said the ECB could start buying assets or cut its deposit rate into negative territory to trigger a rise in inflation to the central bank's target.

In afternoon trade, the dollar index was down 0.3 percent, led by gains in the euro, which rose 0.2 percent to $1.3463.

MSCI's emerging market index lost about 1.2 percent as it notched its 10th straight session of falls and hit its lowest levels since mid-September.

In commodities markets, gold stood at $1,273.06 an ounce. U.S. crude for December delivery rose $0.75 to $93.77 a barrel after flirting with 4-1/2-month lows, while Brent gained $1.31 to $107.12. Oil was helped as supply outages countered concerns about reduced U.S. monetary stimulus and a forecast rise in U.S. stockpiles.