* Nominee for new Fed chief sticks with monetary stimulus
* World shares gain a day after Dow hits record high
* Euro zone growth slowdown adds to ECB policy hopes
* Yen falls as Japan signals further intervention possible
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Confirmation by incoming
Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen that the U.S. central bank's
loose monetary policy was here to stay lifted most global equity
markets on Thursday, while weak euro zone data gave the dollar a
boost.
Yellen told a U.S. Senate Banking Committee in prepared
remarks that high unemployment, weak inflation and an economy
running below potential meant the Fed had "more work to do."
Those comments sent the Dow and the S&P 500 to
record highs on Wednesday, although Wall Street traded near
break-even early on Thursday. Yellen's comments also lifted
European shares and spurred a broad rally in Asia, led by a 2.1
percent jump in Japan's Nikkei, to a six-month high.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose as investors awaited clues
from Yellen's nomination hearing on Thursday, while spot gold
prices rose almost 2 percent to extend gains for a second
session.
"Today is all about Yellen and whether she stays on the
dovish side," said Jason Rogan, managing director of Treasuries
trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.4 percent while, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
of leading regional shares gained 0.6 percent to
1,291.37.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.42
points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,812.21. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.01 points, near unchanged at 1,781.99.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.26 points, or
0.28 percent, at 3,954.31.
Investors view Yellen, along with out-going Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke, as a strong proponent of the Fed's current ultra-loose
monetary policy. They reckon a Fed under Yellen's leadership
will continue this stimulus with the goal to lower unemployment
and to raise inflation.
The euro fell as the euro zone reported weakening growth,
while the dollar touched a two-month high against the yen after
Japan's finance minister said currency intervention was still a
policy option.
The data showed the euro zone only just emerged from
recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.1 percent,
dragged down by a contraction in France.
The euro was down 0.33 percent at $1.3440 after
climbing to a five-day peak of $1.3497 earlier.
The dollar rose 0.88 percent to 100.10 yen, buoyed by
the comments from Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
7/32 in price to yield 2.7231 percent.
Brent crude oil rose above $108 a barrel on Yellen's
comments and on a warning from the International Energy Agency
(IEA) that prices are likely to rise.
U.S. crude fell, however, pressured by expectations of a
rise in U.S. inventories.
Brent for December delivery was up $1.17 to $108.29
per barrel. U.S. crude was down 74 cents at $93.14 a
barrel, after settling up by 84 cents on Wednesday.