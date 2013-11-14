* Nominee for new Fed chief sticks with monetary policy
stimulus
* World shares gain, Dow hits record high
* Euro zone growth slowdown adds to ECB policy hopes
* Yen falls as Japan signals further intervention possible
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Global equity markets mostly
rose on Thursday after Janet Yellen, President Obama's choice to
lead the Federal Reserve, signaled the U.S. central bank's loose
monetary policy would remain in place for some time, while weak
euro zone growth lifted the dollar.
Yellen defended the Fed's bold steps to spur economic
growth, calling efforts to boost hiring "imperative" during a
hearing over her nomination before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee.
Yellen's comments drove the Dow and the S&P 500
to fresh record highs after her prepared remarks on
Wednesday spurred the two indices to record closing highs and
lifted European shares on Thursday before the hearing.
Canada's main stock index hit a two-week high, while the
major stock indices in Mexico and Brazil rallied more than 1
percent.
Earlier in the session, the prepared remarks sparked a broad
rally in Asia, led by a 2.1 percent jump in Japan's Nikkei
to a six-month high.
U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped, while spot gold prices
rose 1.6 percent to extend gains for a second session.
The market initially had a bearish reaction to Yellen's
responses to questions from the committee on Thursday, "but as
her comments have rolled in the market has found a little bit of
stability and stocks rallied," said Ian Lyngen, senior
government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.73 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
of leading regional shares gained 0.83 percent to close
at 1,294.27.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.97 points,
or 0.31 percent, at 15,870.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.87 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,789.87. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.39 points, or 0.14
percent, at 3,970.97.
The Nasdaq edged above break-even but gains were held back
by Cisco Systems Inc after the networking giant
reported disappointing results on Wednesday. Cisco shares
dropped more than 12 percent to $21.075.
Investors view Yellen, along with out-going Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke, as a strong proponent of the Fed's current ultra-loose
monetary policy. They reckon a Fed under Yellen's leadership
will continue stimulus with the goal to lower unemployment and
to raise inflation.
The euro fell as the euro zone reported weakening growth,
while the dollar touched a two-month high against the yen after
Japan's finance minister said currency intervention was still a
policy option.
The data showed the euro zone only just emerged from
recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.1 percent,
dragged down by a contraction in France.
The euro was down 0.22 percent at $1.3454 after
climbing to a five-day peak of $1.3497 earlier.
The dollar rose 0.85 percent to 100.06 yen, buoyed by
the comments from Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
12/32 in price to yield 2.7069 percent.
Brent crude oil rose above $108 a barrel on Yellen's
comments and on a warning from the International Energy Agency
(IEA) that prices are likely to rise.
U.S. crude fell, however, pressured by expectations of a
rise in U.S. inventories.
Brent for December delivery rose $1.42 to settle at
$108.54 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 12 cents at $93.76 a
barrel.