* Nominee for new Fed chief sticks with monetary policy
stimulus
* World shares gain, Dow, S&P hit fresh record closing highs
* Euro zone growth slowdown adds to ECB policy hopes
* Yen falls as Japan signals further intervention possible
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Global equity markets rose on
Thursday after Janet Yellen, President Obama's choice to lead
the Federal Reserve, signaled the U.S. central bank's loose
monetary policy would remain in place for some time, while weak
euro zone growth lifted the dollar.
Yellen, currently the Fed's vice chair, defended the Fed's
bold steps to spur economic growth and called efforts to boost
hiring "imperative" during a hearing over her nomination before
the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.
Yellen's comments drove the Dow and the S&P 500
to fresh closing highs, and the Nasdaq to highs last seen
13 years ago when the tech bubbled imploded.
"It's becoming quite clear that Vice Chair Yellen will be
continuing with an accommodative stance for some time," said
Ryan Larson, head of equity trading at RBC Global Asset
Management.
"Markets are breathing a little bit of a sigh of relief."
Yellen's prepared remarks to the committee on Wednesday also
spurred closing records for the Dow and S&P, while lifting
stock markets in Europe and Asia before Thursday's hearing
began.
Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.1 percent to a six-month high.
Canada's main stock index hit a two-week high, while the
major stock indices in Mexico and Brazil rallied more than 1
percent.
U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped, while spot gold prices
rose 1.6 percent to extend gains for a second session.
The market initially had a bearish reaction to Yellen's
responses to questions from the committee, "but as her comments
have rolled in the market has found a little bit of stability
and stocks rallied," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.76 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
of leading regional shares gained 0.83 percent to close
at 1,294.27.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.59 points,
or 0.35 percent, at 15,876.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 8.62 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,790.62. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.17 points, or 0.18
percent, at 3,972.74.
Though the Nasdaq rose, gains were held back by Cisco
Systems Inc after the networking giant reported
disappointing results on Wednesday. Cisco shares dropped more
than 10 percent to $21.40.
Investors view Yellen, along with out-going Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke, as a strong proponent of the Fed's current ultra-loose
monetary policy. They reckon a Fed under Yellen's leadership
will continue stimulus with the goal to lower unemployment and
to raise inflation.
The euro fell as the euro zone reported weakening growth,
while the dollar touched a two-month high against the yen after
Japan's finance minister said currency intervention was still a
policy option.
The data showed the euro zone only just emerged from
recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.1 percent,
dragged down by a contraction in France.
The euro was down 0.16 percent at $1.3463 after
climbing to a five-day peak of $1.3497 earlier.
The dollar rose 0.75 percent to 99.96 yen, buoyed by
the comments from Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
16/32 in price to yield 2.6926 percent.
Brent crude oil rose above $108 a barrel on Yellen's
comments and on a warning from the International Energy Agency
(IEA) that prices are likely to rise.
U.S. crude fell, however, pressured by expectations of a
rise in U.S. inventories.
Brent for December delivery rose $1.42 to settle at
$108.54 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 12 cents at $93.76 a
barrel.