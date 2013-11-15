* DJIA, S&P 500 end at record highs
* Riskier assets benefit after Fed chief nominee backs
monetary stimulus
* Yen slides as dovish Yellen comments hurt safe-haven
assets
* Yen hits 2-month low versus dollar
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 15 Global equity markets rose on
Friday after President Obama's choice to lead the Federal
Reserve signaled the U.S. central bank's monetary stimulus would
stay in place for some time, while the dollar rose to a
two-month high against the yen.
U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow and S&P 500 setting record
highs and posting a sixth straight week of gains.
Janet Yellen's comments, interpreted as showing there would
be no cut in Fed stimulus any time soon, sparked a rally in
equity markets and dented the low-yielding yen, which typically
falls when investors are willing to shoulder risk.
Yellen, now the Fed's vice chair, defended the U.S. central
bank's steps to spur economic growth and called efforts to boost
hiring "imperative" at a hearing on Thursday on her nomination
before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.
"There's a sincere expectation that monetary policy will be
calibrated according to economic conditions," said Jeff Knight,
head of global asset allocations at Boston-based Columbia
Management, with $345 billion in assets under management.
"At least for now the Fed does not regard the impact of its
bond purchases on asset prices as a reason to start tapering.
There will be an analysis of economic conditions. That's
important information," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 85.48
points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,961.70. The S&P 500 ended
up 7.56 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,798.18. The Nasdaq
composite index closed up 13.227 points, or 0.42 percent, at
3,985.968.
For the week, the Dow ended up 1.3 percent, the S&P 500
closed up 1.6 percent, and the NASDAQ composite index racked up
a 1.7 percent rise.
"There's a general bias upward in asset prices because of
the huge wall of bank reserves the Fed has put out there," said
John Rutledge, chief investment strategist at Safanad, a New
York City-based investment firm.
The dollar rose 0.23 percent to 100.26 yen, having
hit a high of 100.43 yen that left it the potential to target
the Sept. 11 high of 100.60 yen.
The yen fell broadly, with sterling hitting a four-year high
against the Japanese currency.
U.S. Treasury notes, like the yen less desirable
when investors are buying riskier assets, slipped 5/32, leaving
its yield at 2.70 percent.
China on Friday announced a raft of reform plans, including
accelerating capital account convertibility, but this had little
impact on sentiment.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar eased
marginally to 80.808.
The euro was up 0.19 percent at $1.3485, below a
one-week high of $1.3497 touched on Thursday.
It remains under pressure from the disparity between the
U.S. and European economies - underlined by weak euro zone GDP
numbers on Thursday, which kept alive the possibility of more
central bank action to stimulate growth.
The euro rose against the yen, however, hitting a two-week
high of 135.08 yen.
An index of world equity markets marched
higher after Yellen told the confirmation hearing that efforts
to boost hiring were "imperative" for promoting a strong U.S.
economic recovery.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 0.62 percent. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional
shares gained 0.28 percent to close at 1,297.85.
Japanese equities, made cheap for foreign investors
by a falling yen, led the charge, jumping 1.95 percent to bring
gains for the week to a heady 7.65 percent, the Nikkei index's
biggest weekly rise since December 2009.
In commodity markets, Brent crude rose above $108 a barrel,
headed for its biggest weekly gain since late August on
expectations the Fed would stick with its easy money policy.
Brent crude for January delivery, in its first day
as the new front-month, ended 22 cents higher at $108.50 a
barrel, after trading as high as $108.65. The contract ended
with a 3.2 percent rise on the week, the biggest weekly gain
since July 5.
U.S. crude ended up 9 cents at $93.84 a barrel after
trading up to $94.55. But it ended with its sixth straight week
of losses as supplies remain high.