* Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares rise 5.7 pct on reform
agenda
* European stocks rally after early stumble, Wall Street
jumps, stalls
* China reforms help growth currencies; dollar, yen fall
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. stock indices scaled
record highs on the prospect of continued Federal Reserve
stimulus before mostly retreating on Monday, undermined by a
slide in Apple Inc., while bold economic reform plans in China
pushed the dollar lower.
The Dow and S&P 500 surged past the 16,000 and 1,800
milestones, respectively, though the S&P pushed lower after
activist investor Carl Icahn told Reuters he was cautious about
stocks and that the market easily could have a big drop.
Share buybacks are driving results, not profitability, said
Icahn, who is urging Apple to repurchase $150 billion of its
stock. He also said he still believes the stock is undervalued.
"Very simplistically put, a lot of the earnings are a
mirage," Icahn told Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.
"They are not coming because the companies are well run but
because of low interest rates," he said.
The comments reinforced a view that the market's rally to
record highs this year is getting a substantial lift from
companies issuing debt to buy back stock by tapping historically
low interest rates and not from earnings growth.
Apple shares slid 1.26 percent to $518.65, the biggest drag
on the Nasdaq, while shares of Facebook Inc. and
Microsoft Corp. were the next biggest drags. The Dow
has set record closing highs for four straight sessions.
"Apple's been under pressure since its last earnings
report," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading
at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. "Apple's the biggest tech
stock by valuation and when it can't get going, it weighs over
from a sentiment standpoint on a lot of other things."
Earlier on Monday, Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong posted
their biggest gain in nearly two years, driving the safe-haven
dollar and Japanese yen lower after China announced its most
sweeping economic and social reforms in nearly three decades.
The reform plans boosted investor appetite for
higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian and New
Zealand dollars. The growth-linked currencies outperformed as a
flood of global liquidity and promises to keep interest rates
low continue to weigh on the low-yielding U.S. dollar and the
yen.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong soared 5.7 percent for its biggest daily
gain since Dec. 1, 2011.
Germany's DAX index finished at a all-time closing
high of 9,225.43 as European shares resumed their rally on an
improving outlook for the euro zone economy.
Low inflation and interest rates are favorable for stocks,
"with just enough economic growth to allow for some modest
earnings growth," said David Joy, chief market strategist at
Ameriprise Financial. But he added that there is reason to be
cautious.
U.S. large-cap stocks are trading at 15.3 times expected
earnings, with the 45-year average at 14.8, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.29 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.49 percent to close at 1,304.25.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 14.32
points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,976.02. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index ended down 6.65 points, or 0.37 percent, at
1,791.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 36.90
points, or 0.93 percent, at 3,949.07.
Gold fell as a rebound in equities and lackluster physical
demand prompted traders to cash in three days' of gains, though
expectations that the Fed's policy will stay loose lent support.
Gold for December delivery settled down 1.2 percent
at $1,272.3 an ounce.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, supported by the prospect of
the Fed's continued "easy" monetary policy. The benchmark
10-year Treasury note was up 11/32, its yield at
2.6657 percent.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against
a basket of currencies, slipped 0.2 percent to 80.728.
The euro drew some support after data showed the euro zone's
trade surplus grew more than expected in September.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at 1.3508.
Brent crude oil fell toward $108 a barrel after a week of
sharp gains ahead of talks between Iran and the West that could
lead to an increase in Iranian crude oil exports. U.S. oil
futures fell more than $1 per barrel on the view that supplies
were ample.
January Brent crude settled down 3 cents at $108.47
a barrel, while U.S. crude for December delivery fell 81
cents to settle at $93.03 a barrel.
Bund futures settled up 23 ticks at 141.85, while
10-year German yields fell to 1.68 percent.
Germany's ZEW business sentiment indicator on Tuesday and
the minutes from the Federal Reserve's October policy meeting on
Wednesday may provide hints to future monetary policy moves.