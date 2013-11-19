* Worries over timing of Fed taper resurface
* Dollar steady amid conflicting views on Fed taper
* Oil prices ease, while copper edges higher
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 19 World stock markets mostly
dipped on Tuesday after the OECD cut its global growth
forecasts, though expectations for continued stimulus from the
U.S. Federal Reserve helped Wall Street pare early losses.
The dollar held steady, caught between conflicting views of
when the U.S. central bank is likely to pull back on its
stimulus.
The Fed's bond-buying program, which is providing liquidity
of $85 billion a month, is seen providing a floor to equity
prices, though investors are keen for clues of when the Fed will
begin to scale back the program. With stock indexes around the
world near multi-year or all-time highs, market participants are
also concerned that a recent rally may have gone too far amid
signs of tepid growth.
"There's no real news to propel the market higher but no
real options for investors in terms of other places to put their
money," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management.
"The market will likely stay here until the beginning of
next year and the Fed decides when is a good time to change
policy."
In its latest snapshot of economic activity, the Paris-based
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development cut its
2014 forecast for global economic growth to 3.6 percent from the
4.0 percent it saw in May.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, fell 0.3 percent, after hitting a
six-year peak on Monday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.70 point,
or 0.00 percent, at 15,976.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.63 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,790.90. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.07 points, or 0.00
percent, at 3,949.13.
In Europe, shares fell 0.6 percent, receding from a
recent five-year high.
"Pan-European multiples are close to multi-year highs. That
means markets are no longer cheap and we need to see some
earnings improvement to warrant higher equity prices," Gerhard
Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said.
Earlier, optimism sparked by China's bold economic reform
plans continued to bolster Asian markets, lifting MSCI's index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan by 0.2
percent, extending Monday's 1.4 percent rally.
DOLLAR FLAT
The dollar held steady on Tuesday, caught between talk the
U.S. central bank could keep its easy policy stance until March
and some optimistic comments on the economy by two top Fed
officials that could signal an earlier move.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed and one of the
staunchest supporters of the Fed's easy-money policies, cited
labor market improvements and stronger-than-expected growth in
the third quarter as positive signs for the U.S. economic
recovery. Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, an
inflation hawk and critic of Fed stimulus spending, also pointed
to improving economic conditions.
The mere hint that a December tapering is still possible was
enough to keep the dollar index steady. The index, which
measures the dollar against six major currencies, was at 80.80
. The dollar rose 0.2 percent against both the yen
and the euro.
Euro zone government bonds moved within narrow ranges with
10-year German yields slightly firmer at 1.7
percent, while lower-rated Spanish and Italian yields were
little changed.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 5/32 in price, with the yield rising to 2.6943 percent.
In commodity markets, copper rose 0.1 percent while
gold was flat. U.S. crude oil futures were flat at
$93.02 per barrel while Brent crude lost 0.4 percent.