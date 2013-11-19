* Worries over timing of Fed taper resurface
* Dollar steady amid conflicting views on Fed stimulus
* Brent crude tumbles on talks with Iran
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 19 World stock markets dipped on
Tuesday as investors sought new catalysts to extend a rally amid
signs of tepid economic growth, while crude oil sank ahead of a
possible easing of sanctions against Iran.
While accommodative policies from central banks around the
world have boosted markets this year, market participants have
grown concerned that the rally may have been overdone. In a sign
that weakness may be ahead, the Paris-based Organization for
Economic Cooperation and Development cut its 2014 forecast for
global economic growth to 3.6 percent from the 4.0 percent it
saw in May.
The outlook change followed negative comments from activist
investor Carl Icahn, who on Monday told Reuters there was a
chance the stock market could face a "big drop," citing weak
earnings growth.
Separately, short-seller Jim Chanos told Reuters he was
bearish on oil and coal companies, a sector tied to the pace of
economic growth.
"We've had a tremendous run on a year-to-date basis, a pause
here would make sense," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio
manager at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.
Despite the day's decline, the Fed's bond-buying program,
which is providing $85 billion of liquidity a month, is seen
providing a floor to equity prices, though investors are keen
for clues of when the Fed will begin to scale back the program.
"I'd say there's a very low probability the Fed does
anything between now and the end of the year," said Dan Veru,
who oversees $4.5 billion as chief investment officer of
Palisade Capital Management, adding that markets would "drift
up" through then.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, fell 0.3 percent, after hitting a
six-year peak on Monday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.31 points,
or 0.05 percent, at 15,984.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.94 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,789.59. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.08 points, or 0.38
percent, at 3,933.99. The Dow was helped by a rally in Home
Depot, which advanced 1.2 percent after its quarterly
results.
The earnings season has been mixed in Europe, contributing
to the region's 0.7 percent drop on Tuesday. Shares in the
region recently hit a five-year high.
"Pan-European multiples are close to multi-year highs. That
means markets are no longer cheap and we need to see some
earnings improvement to warrant higher equity prices," said
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
Earlier, optimism sparked by China's bold economic reform
plans continued to bolster Asian markets, lifting MSCI's index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan by 0.2
percent, extending Monday's 1.4 percent rally.
In the commodity markets, copper fell 0.1 percent
while gold was flat. U.S. crude oil futures rose
0.4 percent while Brent crude lost 1.4 percent.
Brent was pressured as talks this week between world powers
and Iran could lead to an easing of sanctions against the
oil-rich country.
DOLLAR FLAT
The dollar held steady on Tuesday, caught between talk the
U.S. central bank could keep its easy policy stance until March,
and some optimistic comments on the economy by two top Fed
officials that could signal an earlier move.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed and one of the
staunchest supporters of the Fed's easy-money policies, cited
labor market improvements and stronger-than-expected growth in
the third quarter as positive signs for the U.S. economic
recovery. Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, an
inflation hawk and critic of Fed stimulus spending, also pointed
to improving economic conditions.
The U.S. dollar index fell 0.1 percent, though the
greenback rose 0.3 percent against the yen and 0.2
percent against the euro.
Euro zone government bonds moved within narrow ranges, with
10-year German yields slightly firmer at 1.7
percent, while lower-rated Spanish and Italian yields were
little changed.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 10/32 in price, the yield rising to 2.714 percent.