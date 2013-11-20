* Stocks fall on speculation Fed tapering could start in
March
* Euro falls after report of possible ECB deposit rate
change
* Gold prices fall on Fed; Brent rises
By Ryan Vlastelica and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. stocks and gold retreated
on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury yields shot higher after
minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting in October
suggested the U.S. central bank could begin to scale back its
bond buying in the next few months.
Wall Street stocks, which had been higher, turned negative
following the release of the minutes, while spot gold prices
extended their early declines, falling 2.3 percent.
Fed officials felt they could decide to start scaling back
the central bank's massive $85-billion-a-month asset-purchase
program at one of the bank's next meetings, provided this was
warranted by economic growth, the minutes showed. Policymakers
are next scheduled to gather on Dec. 17-18.
"We take these minutes as meaning March is the most likely
scenario for tapering. There's no overwhelming case to be made
for them to act in December," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
Woolfolk said he was surprised by the relatively little
attention given to the impact of the 16-day government shutdown
in October.
"Maybe it really was a non-event, judging by today's retail
sales data and the October nonfarm payrolls," he said.
Comments from a senior Fed official that a solid U.S. jobs
report for November would increase the likelihood of a reduction
in bond purchases beginning as early as December gave a further
boost to bond yields.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 66.21
points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,900.82. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.50 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,781.37.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.28 points, or
0.26 percent, at 3,921.27.
The euro fell sharply on a report saying the European
Central Bank was considering a negative deposit rate.
Bloomberg reported that if the ECB were to take the deposit
rate for cash it holds overnight for banks into negative
territory, it would consider -0.1 percent. The current rate is
zero. An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.
The euro fell to a low of $1.3430, and last traded
down 0.78 percent at $1.3433. The U.S. dollar index rose
0.4 percent to 81.037.
The Fed's stimulus and similar programs from other major
central banks have fueled equity gains in 2013, taking Wall
Street to repeated all-time highs and other regions around the
world to multi-year highs.
The FTSEurofirst 300, which closed before the
release of the Fed minutes, ended up 0.12 percent. The MSCI
world share index fell 0.4 percent.
While the Fed's accommodative monetary policy is expected to
provide a floor under equities for as long as it continues,
questions about its pullback have tempered buying enthusiasm. In
addition, the size of the rally has market participants seeking
new catalysts in an environment marked by signs of tepid
economic growth.
U.S. equities were boosted early in the session by data
showing consumer spending rose more than expected in October,
while consumer prices unexpectedly fell.
Among other asset classes, Brent crude oil futures
rose 0.9 percent to $107.85 per barrel. U.S. crude fell 1
cent to settle at $93.33.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
22/32 in price to yield 2.7896 percent.