* Fears of early Fed tapering ease, lifting global equity
markets
* Dollar above 101 yen, but loses ground on euro
* Oil rises above $110 a barrel as market eyes Iran talks
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 22 The dollar rose and global
equity markets edged higher on Friday at the end of a volatile
week driven by worries, now dissipating, that the Federal
Reserve will soon start to wind down its economic stimulus.
Volatility eased as investors took the view that a Fed move
to scale back its bond-buying, probably in the first three
months of next year, does not necessarily mean official interest
rates will rise soon afterward.
In the lingo of Wall Street, to taper is not to tighten.
Even after the U.S. central bank starts to scale back its
stimulus, monetary policy is likely to be very accommodative for
some time, perhaps for years, Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart said on CNBC on Friday.
"The Fed will not start to taper until the economy is able
to walk on its own; that's a positive," said Phil Orlando, chief
equity market strategist at Federated Investors, in New York.
"From a catalyst perspective things are calm; we're sitting
just off record highs and in the near term we're probably fairly
valued."
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 countries, rose 0.31 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
15.64 points or 0.1 percent, to 16,025.63, the S&P 500
gained 4.61 points or 0.26 percent, to 1,800.46 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 16.083 points or 0.41 percent, to
3,985.238.
Solid U.S. data this week also eased concern that weaker
growth in China and the euro zone may set back the fragile
global economic recovery, pointing to a gradually improving
outlook for 2014, albeit with less Fed money printing.
Earlier in the global session, MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3
percent after shedding 1.4 percent on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei
, getting an extra boost from the weaker yen, added 0.1
percent to edge close to its highest level of the year.
European equity markets were largely steady, with the broad
FTSEurofirst 300 index 0.08 percent firmer, close to a
5-1/2-year closing high reached at the start of the week.
A closely watched measure of stock market volatility, the
Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index, sank to a near
seven-year low.
DOLLAR MIXED
The dollar gained strength against the yen despite signs of
a more delayed Fed tapering schedule, reaching a peak of around
101.22 yen for the first time since July.
The euro climbed to a four-year high against the yen and
rose for a second straight day versus the dollar after
much-stronger-than-expected German business sentiment pointed to
a continued rebound in Europe's largest economy.
The euro has gained from the swing higher in long-term U.S.
Treasury yields, which has expanded the dollar's rate advantage
over the yen. Yields on 10-year Treasuries were at 2.77 percent
, compared with 0.64 percent for JGBs.
Comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda that
the yen was not abnormally low and that there was no sign of a
bubble in shares added to the yen's weakness.
But the greenback fared less well against the euro, which
bounced on Thursday when European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi shot down a report that the central bank was considering
cutting a key interest rate below zero.
That had lifted the common currency from a one-week
low of $1.3399 before news on Friday of a surprise rise in
German business morale in November added to its allure to lift
it further to around $1.3530.
Among commodities, Brent crude oil held near $110.34
a barrel, adding 12 cents to the $2 gained on Thursday to take
the price to its highest in a month.
The rally has been fed by news of dwindling stocks and
refinery glitches in the United States and Europe, as well as
signs as that an imminent breakthrough in talks over Iran's
nuclear program looks less likely.
U.S. oil was off 78 cents at $94.66 a barrel, but
that followed a rise of $1.59 in the previous session.