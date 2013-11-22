* Fears of tapering offset by views on continued easy policy
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 22 The dollar rose and U.S. surged
to record highs on Friday as lingering worries that the Federal
Reserve will soon start to scale back its bond-buying program
were quelled by assurances the Fed's policy will remain
accommodative.
The volatility that gripped the market earlier this week
eased as investors took the view that a likely tapering of the
bond program in early next year does not also mean official
interest rates will rise soon afterward.
In the lingo of Wall Street, to taper is not to tighten, a
revelation that pushed the Dow industrials and benchmark S&P 500
to set both all-time closing and intraday record highs.
The surge also led the Dow to close out the week with a
seventh straight weekly gain, its longest winning streak since
an eight-week rally that began in December 2010.
Even after the U.S. central bank starts to scale back its
stimulus, monetary policy is likely to be very accommodative for
some time, perhaps for years, Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart said on CNBC on Friday.
"The Fed will not start to taper until the economy is able
to walk on its own, that's a positive," said Phil Orlando, chief
equity market strategist at Federated Investors, in New York.
"From a catalyst perspective things are calm; we're sitting just
off record highs and in the near term we're probably fairly
valued."
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 countries, rose 0.43 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
closed up 54.78 points, or 0.34 percent, to 16,064.77. The S&P
500 gained 8.91 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,804.76, and
the Nasdaq Composite added 22.495 points, or 0.57
percent, to 3,991.649.
Healthcare stocks led gains, with Biogen leading
the S&P higher. Biogen shot up 13.1 percent to $285.61 on heavy
volume after it won 10 years of exclusivity protection for its
multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera from European regulators.
Gilead Sciences shares rose 3.7 percent to $74.27
after European regulators recommended approval of its new drug
for hepatitis C. It was the third-largest gainer on the S&P.
The S&P 500 healthcare sector has gained 37.5
percent so far in 2013, making it the S&P's best-performing
sector this year.
Comcast Corp was the second largest contributor to
the S&P after Bloomberg reported the company and Charter
Communications have held preliminary talks to discuss a
joint bid for No. 2 cable operator Time Warner Cable.
Comcast rose 4.4 percent to $49.52, while Charter gained 6.1
percent to $134.66. Time Warner jumped 10.0 percent to $132.92.
Boeing, up 2.3 percent to $135.97, led the Dow higher.
Solid U.S. data this week also eased concern that weaker
growth in China and the euro zone may set back the fragile
global economic recovery, pointing to a gradually improving
outlook for 2014, albeit with less Fed money printing.
Earlier in the global session, MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3
percent after shedding 1.4 percent on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei
, getting an extra boost from the weaker yen, added 0.1
percent to edge close to its highest level of the year.
European equity markets were largely steady, with the broad
FTSEurofirst 300 index closing 0.1 percent higher at
1,296.92.
A closely watched measure of stock market volatility, the
Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index, sank to a near
seven-year low.
DOLLAR MIXED
The dollar gained strength against the yen despite signs of
a more delayed Fed tapering schedule, reaching a peak of around
101.35 yen for the first time since July. It last traded
at 101.32, up 0.17 percent on the day.
The euro climbed to a four-year high against the yen and
rose for a second straight day versus the dollar after
much-stronger-than-expected German business sentiment pointed to
a continued rebound in Europe's largest economy.
The euro has gained from the swing higher in long-term U.S.
Treasury yields, which has expanded the dollar's rate advantage
over the yen. Yields on 10-year Treasuries were at 2.7445
percent, compared with 0.63 percent for Japanese
government bonds.
Bund futures settled down 3 ticks at 140.95, though
in after-market trading they rose to 141.08 euros.
Comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda that
the yen was not abnormally low and that there was no sign of a
bubble in shares added to the yen's weakness.
The greenback fared less well against the euro, which
bounced on Thursday when European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi shot down a report that the central bank was considering
cutting a key interest rate below zero.
Draghi's comments had lifted the common currency from
a one-week low of $1.3399. The euro extended gains against the
dollar on Friday on the surprise rise in German business morale
in November, rising to around $1.3554.
Among commodities, Brent crude oil settled 97 cents
higher at $111.05 a barrel, its highest close in more than a
month.
The rally has been fed by news of dwindling stocks and
refinery glitches in the United States and Europe, as well as
signs that an imminent breakthrough in talks over Iran's nuclear
program looks less likely.
U.S. oil ended the session off 60 cents to settle at
$94.84 a barrel.