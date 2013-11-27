* Major German parties reach deal to form coalition
government
* Euro at four-year high vs yen, near one-month high vs
dollar
* Markets wary over rising tension in East China Sea
NEW YORK, Nov 27 Agreement to form a German
coalition government boosted the euro to a four-year high
against the yen on Wednesday and helped buoy stocks around the
world, already well bid on signs of more central bank liquidity.
The long-awaited coalition agreement between German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left
Social Democrats (SPD) was sealed early Wednesday, paving the
way for a government to be sworn in by the end of the year.
U.S. stocks were little changed to higher at the open
as investors found few reasons to buy before the Thanksgiving
holiday and with major indexes near historic highs.
"A lot of investors are taking a pause, considering whether
they should take gains at these levels," said Tim Speiss, head
of personal wealth advisors at EisnerAmper in New York. "There's
not much out there that will cause significant gains or losses
in the markets."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.26 points,
or 0.13 percent, at 16,093.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.80 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,806.55. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.05 points, or 0.32
percent, at 4,030.79.
Details of the new German government's policies were sparse
but included raising the minimum wage and increasing pensions,
which should help boost activity in Europe's largest economy.
The deal must still be voted through by SPD members, but
ending the political stalemate has amplified the positive tone
in equity markets. That tone was set by expectations the
super-loose monetary policies of the major central banks would
continue into next year.
The euro peaked at 138.64 yen, its best level
since October 2009, and came close to a one-month high against
the dollar of $1.3612.
The MSCI world equity index was up 0.2 percent on the day to
just over 400 points, close to a level it last
reached at the end of 2007.
Europe's main stock markets all edged higher on the news of
Germany's grand coalition, helped by some solid earnings from
the likes of Belgian discount grocer Colruyt.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.7 percent
, taking its year-to-date gains to around 14.4 percent
and keeping it on track for its best year since 2009.
Wall Street has soared this year, largely on expectations
for continued stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Both the Dow
and S&P 500 have risen more than 20 percent in
2013, hitting a series of all-time highs, while the Nasdaq
on Tuesday closed above 4,000 for the first time since
2000.
ECB READY TO ACT
Signs that the European Central Bank could move early to
implement fresh measures to support the struggling euro zone
economy and tackle deflationary pressures were also growing,
though inflation data on Friday is expected to show a small
pickup.
German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday
that the central bank was considering a new long-term liquidity
operation, which would be available only to banks that agreed to
use the funding to lend to businesses.
The report follows a string of comments by ECB policymakers
in the past week that they stood ready to act. However, many see
next week's ECB policy meeting as coming too soon after the bank
earlier this month cut rates to a record low.
Debt markets showed little reaction to the developments.
German Bund futures slipped 13 ticks to 141.57.
ASIA TENSES
Outside Europe, tensions rose over Beijing's demands that
airlines inform it when they plan to fly over disputed islands
in the East China Sea. The White House called the demands
"unnecessarily inflammatory", and were worrying to some
investors.
The United States flew two unarmed B-52 bombers over the
islands, while ANA and Japan Airlines stopped sending
Chinese authorities their flight plans for routes that pass
through the zone.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.1 percent. Shares in Japan weakened by
0.4 percent to slip further from a six-month peak touched on
Monday.
In commodities, Brent crude was capped around $111 a barrel
after oil industry group American Petroleum Institute (API)
reported a 6.9 million-barrel rise in crude oil inventories, far
more than the 600,000 barrels expected by analysts.
Investors have also concluded that a deal between Iran and
world powers, which had caused a sharp fall in oil prices, will
not bring an immediate increase in crude supplies.