* S&P, Dow hit record highs, Nasdaq highest since 2000
* Euro rebounds in wake of S&P's cut of EU's AAA rating
* U.S. yield spreads shrink as Fed's taper changes rate view
* Gold rises but set for biggest annual loss in 32 years
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S. stocks jumped on Friday
after the U.S. government said the economy grew at its briskest
pace in nearly two years, while the euro held steady, paring
early losses after Standard & Poor's stripped the European Union
of its triple-A credit rating.
Gold rebounded from a six-month low, but was on track for
its biggest annual loss in more than three decades, as investors
dumped the precious metal after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided
to reduce its bond purchases.
The Fed's decision on Wednesday to begin tapering its
$85-billion monthly bond purchases in January has hurt
medium-dated U.S. government debt but supported longer-dated
U.S. government debt.
Since then, the yield gap between medium- and long-dated
Treasuries contracted to its tightest level in more than three
months, signaling that some traders reckon the Fed might raise
interest rate sooner than they had expected and the tapering
would reduce the risk of a long-term inflation surge when U.S.
growth accelerates.
The Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy grew
at a 4.1 percent annual rate in the third quarter, a sharp
upward revision from the prior growth estimate of 3.6 percent.
The data made investors more optimistic about
the prospects for corporate profit growth and about owning
stocks and other risky assets for 2014.
"The global economy is showing signs of improvement. We are
seeing that in the U.S. with the GDP data today," said Terry
Sandven, chief investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Minneapolis, which oversees $113 billion.
The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial average
posted record highs, while the Nasdaq composite advanced to its
highest since 2000. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares booked its biggest rise in eight months.
Investors appeared more comfortable with the Fed's modest
cut in stimulus as the U.S. central bank had signaled interest
rates were likely to stay low for longer.
"Despite the cut, the Fed is still injecting $75 billion a
month in liquidity, which will continue to support equities
going forward," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading at Global Equities in Paris.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.4 percent to 400.40, 3 points below its year high.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
ended up 42.06 points, or 0.26 percent, at 16,221.14. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed up 8.71 points, or
0.48 percent, at 1,818.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index
finished up 46.61 points, or 1.15 percent, at 4,104.74.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.45
percent higher at 1,287.61, bringing its weekly gain to 3.6
percent, its biggest since late April.
Earlier, Toyko's Nikkei index closed up 0.07
percent, bringing its weekly gain to 3.03 percent.
In contrast to the run-up in stocks, most commodity prices
melted down following the Fed's tapering decision, though they
showed signs of stabilizing.
Gold rebounded after hitting a six-month low. It was still
on course for its largest annual loss in 32 years. Gold was
last up 1 percent at $1,201.54 an ounce, shaving its
weekly decline to 2.93 percent but still on track to lose 28
percent on the year.
The oil market has held up against the broader pessimism on
commodities.
Brent crude oil rose $1.48 or 1.5 percent to settle
at $111.77 a barrel for a 2.7 percent gain on the week, boosted
by a positive outlook for fuel demand in the United States and
reduced Libyan supply. U.S. oil futures settled up 28
cents or 0.28 percent at $99.32, which was up 2.6 percent on the
week.
In the currency market, the euro was up 0.1 percent
against the dollar at $1.3671 after hitting an early low of
$1.3626. The single currency fell 0.5 percent versus the
greenback on the week.
Standard & Poor's on Friday cut its supranational long-term
rating on the European Union to AA-plus from AAA, citing rising
tensions on budget negotiations and following cuts to the
ratings of member states in recent months.
Rival rating agency Fitch later affirmed France's AA-plus
rating.
The dollar weakened against the Japanese yen on lower
U.S. bond yields. It was last down 0.2 percent at 104.03 yen
after touching a five-year high against the Japanese currency
earlier on the upbeat U.S. growth data.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasuries note
fell 4 basis points to 2.89 percent after flirting
with its year high of 3 percent earlier.
The spread between five-year and 30-year Treasuries, which
some analysts see as a gauge of investors' view on changes in
the Fed's interest rate policy and its bond purchase program,
shrank to 2.15 percent, its tightest level since mid-September.