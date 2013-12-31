* Greatest number of S&P stocks ending the year higher
* Equities expected to rally further in 2014
* Rise in bond yields to be tempered by deflation fears
* Euro near 2-year high vs dollar, may weaken in 2014
By Marius Zaharia and David Gaffen
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 31 U.S. stocks were set to
close 2013 at record levels, with world equity markets close to
six-year peaks on Tuesday, while benchmark bond yields were
poised for their first annual rise since 2009 in anticipation of
stronger global growth in 2014.
Ultra-easy monetary policies and an improving economic
outlook led to a stellar year for stocks. Equity strategists see
the gains continuing into 2014 as economic growth improves even
as the Federal Reserve steadily trims its bond-buying stimulus.
"Things still look pretty solid at the end of 2013,
2014 will be a better year with less fiscal drag," said Gus
Faucher, senior economist at PNC Financial Services in
Pittsburgh.
"The other thing is a better global economy. Exports will be
better. Europe is coming out of recession. Growth in Asia is
expected to re-accelerate."
Wall Street was on track for its best year since 1997 with a
29 percent gain. More than 450 of the stocks in the S&P 500 are
set to end the year higher, the most since S&P started
collecting that data in 1980. Japan's Nikkei ended up
56.7 percent and European shares gained 16 percent.
Reuters polls show European stocks are expected to hit new
highs in 2014, while Chinese, U.S. and other major stock markets
are also seen posting solid gains.
By contrast, the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index of investment
grade bonds is on track for its worst year since 1994, as
interest rates rose in anticipation of reduced Fed stimulus and
higher-yielding stocks attracted more investment flows.
Assets favored by investors in economic downturns took a
beating in 2013, with falling prices driving top-rated U.S. and
German bond yields near their highest levels in around two years
and gold limping toward its worst annual performance in
three decades, losing more than 27 percent.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note,
which sets the standard for global borrowing costs, has risen to
almost 3 percent from 1.75 percent at the start of the year, but
it is seen rising to only 3.35 percent in 2014. The 10-year note
was yielding 2.99 percent on Tuesday in quiet trading.
The U.S. bond market closes one hour early, and although
U.S. stocks will remain open for a regular session, volume was
expected to be light.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was up
0.18 percent at 408.16 on Tuesday, its highest since late 2007.
It has gained 20 percent this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.87 points,
or 0.19 percent, at 16,535.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.13 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,845.20. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.85 points, or 0.33
percent, at 4,168.05.
Emerging markets have been a noted exception to the rally in
equities. MSCI's EM Index fell 5 percent in 2013 on
worries that cuts in global monetary stimulus could expose
economic imbalances and as funds return to the rich world.
Russian stocks hit eight-day lows after two deadly
attacks in less than 24 hours that raised security fears ahead
of the Winter Olympics.
EURO
The euro is set to end 2013 close to its highest level in
two years against the dollar. But a Reuters poll
shows it is expected to reverse its upward trend next year as
the continued soft stance of the ECB contrasts with the Fed's.
On Tuesday, the single currency inched down to $1.3780
still up more than 4 percent for the year. The dollar was
lower against the yen at 104.94, but remained on track for its
biggest annual gain against the yen in 34 years, with the
Japanese currency having been bowled over by the Bank of Japan's
money-printing.
The easing of the euro zone crisis and signs of a pick-up in
economic activity even in the bloc's weakest states have offered
strong support to the euro and brought Italian and Spanish debt
yields to just over half their crisis peaks.
In the oil market, Brent crude slipped below $111
per barrel on Tuesday. U.S. oil futures were down 78
cents to $98.51.
Hopes for global growth meant copper traded around
four-month highs, while aluminum dipped after climbing
to two-month highs last session. Zinc looked set to be this
year's best-performing industrial metal.