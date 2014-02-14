* Euro zone recovery boosted by growth in France, Germany
* U.S. stocks climb, despite soft data on factory
* Gold rises to three-month highs above $1,300
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 14 World stocks gained on Friday
on signs of a gradual improvement in euro zone growth and the
euro rose to its highest level in almost three weeks versus the
dollar, while gold climbed above $1,300 an ounce.
U.S. stocks rose, putting the S&P 500 index on track for its
first two-week winning streak of the year, despite more weak
data on the U.S. economy. Investors again appeared to blame the
data on bad weather.
U.S. factory production fell 0.8 percent in January, the
biggest drop in more than 4-1/2 years. The report from the
Federal Reserve follows an unexpectedly weak U.S. retail sales
report Thursday that stock investors also discounted because of
the weather.
"The fact the market has not been adversely affected by the
weaker numbers, any of the recent numbers that have fallen
short, the smart market money believes it is in fact the weather
and the economy has not fallen off the tracks here," said Andre
Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
Investors also gave a cautious thumbs up to political
changes in Italy.
Italy's center-left leader, Matteo Renzi, forced out Prime
Minister Enrico Letta on Thursday after Letta failed to pass
major reforms. The new government will be Italy's third in a
year, but the hope is that Renzi can revive efforts to
streamline the euro zone's third-largest economy
.
The MSCI global stock index climbed 0.4
percent, while stocks in Milan were Europe's best
performers, rising 1.5 percent, compared with a 0.5 percent gain
for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Fourth-quarter growth in gross domestic product in both
Germany and France exceeded expectations, helping drive GDP for
the euro zone up 0.3 percent, beating the forecast for 0.2
percent growth. Germany and France are the euro zone's two
largest economies.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
63.53 points, or 0.4 percent, to 16,091.12; the S&P 500
gained 3.99 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,833.82; and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 4.257 points, or 0.1 percent, to
4,236.415.
In the currency market, the euro rose as high as $1.3715
.
The euro zone data is likely to help reduce expectations
that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates at next
month's meeting, after ECB President Mario Draghi last week
declared more information was needed before deciding on any
action.
GOLD GLISTENS
Gold rose to three-month highs above $1,300 and looked set
to post its biggest weekly gain in six months. Spot gold
was up 1 percent to $1,315.10 an ounce after earlier rising 1.3
percent to its highest since Nov. 8 at $1,319.80.
The weaker dollar also helped Asian emerging-market
currencies gain for the week. The Indonesian rupiah was
near an 11-week high after a report showed the country's current
account deficit narrowed in the fourth quarter.
In the bond markets, U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher
after losses in the previous session.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 3/32 in
price, putting the yield up at 2.74 percent. Yields were on pace
to rise for a second straight week.
U.S. bond yields rallied this week after the U.S. Congress
approved an increase in the debt limit and Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen, in her first public comments since taking the
Fed's helm, maintained the central bank's commitment to
gradually withdraw its stimulus.
In the energy market, oil prices slipped, with U.S. crude
down 38 cents at $99.97 and Brent crude down 12
cents at $108.40.