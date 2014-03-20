* European, Asian, emerging market stocks fall
* Wall St gains after Philly Fed data
* Dollar index at three-week high
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 20 Global equity markets edged
lower on Thursday, as investors positioned for a speedier rise
in U.S. interest rates than previously thought, but Wall Street
traded higher on better-than-expected economic reports.
The dollar powered higher against other major currencies
while U.S. Treasuries prices were roughly unchanged.
In her first press conference as chair of the Federal
Reserve, Janet Yellen on Wednesday indicated that the first
increase in interest rates could come in the first half of 2015.
Yellen said there would be a "considerable period" between
the end of the Fed's bond-buying stimulus and the first rate
increase, adding it could be as little as six months. Markets
had widely expected a hike in the second half of 2015.
The MSCI world equity index fell 0.3 percent
but Wall Street was higher, with the S&P 500 up 0.6 percent.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity
index rose far more than expected in March after a contraction
in February. In another positive report, U.S. jobless claims
rose less than expected.
The data "shows that fundamentals are getting stronger every
day, and that strength is getting firmer," said Frank Davis,
director of sales and trading at LEK Securities in New York.
While most U.S. Treasuries yields were little changed from
Wednesday's levels, short-term interest rates continued to rise
modestly in the wake of Yellen's comments.
The 3-year U.S. Treasury note was last down 2/32 in price to
yield 0.90 percent, compared to a yield of 0.88 percent late
Wednesday. The yield on the 5-year Treasury note was last at
1.72 percent, up from 1.70 percent late Wednesday.
The rise in the 5-year note's yield to 1.71 percent on
Wednesday was the largest one-day rise since July 2013. Bond
yields move inversely to their prices.
Shares in Europe fell but major indexes cut losses on data
showing robust factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell as much as 1
percent. It later trimmed losses to trade 0.3 percent lower at
1,301.34 points.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 117.75 points, or 0.73 percent, at 16,339.92. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 11.32 points, or 0.61 percent, at
1,872.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.64
points, or 0.43 percent, at 4,326.24.
DOLLAR STRENGTHENS
The dollar, whose strength this year was one of the big bets
of many banks in January, has struggled so far in 2014, weighed
down by a rough U.S. winter that has at least temporarily cooled
jobs growth. But the Fed's comments provided a new jolt.
"From this point forward, at least for the time being you
will see a firmer tone to the dollar," said Stephen Gallo, a
strategist with Canadian bank BMO in London.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, rose to a three-week
high of 80.304. It strengthened past resistance around $1.3810
per euro to trade 0.5 percent stronger at $1.3763. The yen fell
0.13 percent to 102.48 yen.
Emerging stocks fell more than 1 percent on
Thursday, within sight of their worst level in six weeks.
U.S. crude oil futures fell as builds in domestic stockpiles
and a strong U.S. dollar outweighed worries over the possible
impact of tougher U.S. sanctions on Russia.
U.S. crude for April delivery, which will expire at
the settlement on Thursday, was down 77 cents to $99.60 per
barrel. Brent rose 39 cents to $106.24 a barrel.
(Editing by Leslie Adler and Nick Zieminski)