* U.S. jobs, factory data lifts global stocks
* U.S. corporate earnings mixed
* Dollar lower on Yellen comments
(Adds opening of U.S. markets, changes byline; dateline
previously LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 17 Global equity markets rose
slightly on Thursday, boosted by data indicating strength in the
U.S. economy and by upbeat results from some major U.S.
companies, while the dollar trended lower following dovish U.S.
Federal Reserve comments.
The number of Americans filing initials claims for jobless
benefits rose less than expected in the latest week and factory
activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region expanded in April at a
faster clip than expected.
Quarterly results from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and
General Electric improved risk sentiment, though results from
tech heavyweights Google and IBM Corp were
disappointing.
"When we look at the U.S. results coming out today, there
was a predominantly positive beat overall," Gerhard Schwarz,
head of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said.
Morgan Stanley reported a 55 percent jump in
first-quarter earnings, General Electric posted a 12
percent rise in overall industrial profits, and both earnings
and revenue of Goldman Sachs beat market estimates.
World stocks, as measured by the MSCI all-country index
, rose 0.28 percent.
Thursday's U.S. economic data also supported riskier assets.
"The trend in the jobless claims is a positive for the
economy, and certainly keeps the recovery on track for the
U.S.," said Greg Michalowski, chief currency analyst at FXDD.
"However, the Good Friday/Easter weekend should keep activity
subdued in the markets today."
The U.S. Labor Department said initial claims for
unemployment benefits ticked up 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted
304,000 for the week ended April 12, near the 6-1/2-year low
touched the prior week.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index rose to 16.6 from 9.0 in March. A reading above
zero indicates expansion in the mid-Atlantic region's
manufacturing.
European stocks rose on the positive U.S. economic data. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed up
0.44 percent.
U.S. safe-haven Treasuries prices dipped, meanwhile, on the
positive initial jobless claims data. Benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes were last down 10/32 in price to
yield 2.675 percent.
The dollar slipped in the wake of comments by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday that low interest rates
are needed to support the U.S. economy, even though such a
policy stands to hurt its currency.
Achieving the Fed's economic goals "will likely require low
real interest rates for some time," she said, saying the policy
view was shared broadly across many advanced economies. The
comments continued to hurt the dollar, despite the strong U.S.
economic data.
"The data are not strong enough to push back the dovish
stand," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe
Generale in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.46 points or
0.04 percent, to 16,418.39, the S&P 500 gained 1.27
points or 0.07 percent, to 1,863.58 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.242 points or 0.23 percent, to 4,095.467.
Of the 83 companies in the S&P 500 that have released
first-quarter results so far, 62.7 percent reported earnings
that beat analysts' expectations, less than 1 percent better
than the 20-year average in a typical quarter, Thomson Reuters'
data show.
U.S. government bond prices fell with the 10-year note
down 11/32 in price to yield 2.677 percent.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, fell 0.076 points or 0.1 percent, to
79.727.
The situation in Ukraine remained tense, with the interior
minister saying on Thursday that three pro-Russian separatists
had been killed in shooting overnight in the town of Mariupol on
the Sea of Azov.
Ukrainian, Russian and Western diplomats arrived for
emergency talks in Switzerland, but there was little hope of
them making progress in resolving a crisis that has seen armed
pro-Russian fighters seize whole swathes of eastern Ukraine.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,299.60 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Additional reporting by
Carolyn Cohn in London and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by
Leslie Adler)