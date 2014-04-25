(Updates with U.S. stocks closing lower for the week)
* Wall St ends down on Ukraine; weak Ford, Amazon results
weigh
* Rouble, Russian bonds lose ground
* Gold, yen, Swiss franc higher on safe-haven buying
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. and world stock indexes
fell on Friday as tensions between Ukraine and Russia weighed
heavily on global equity markets and the rouble, while yields on
the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond reached the lowest in nearly a
year.
Disappointing earnings from bellwether consumer product
companies Amazon and Ford fed the decline on Wall Street, with
the three main indexes all closing lower for the week.
Gold and the Japanese yen rallied on safe-haven buying. The
30-year U.S. Treasury bond's yield fell to 3.42 percent, lowest
since last June.
Russia warned Kiev on Friday that it would face justice
after Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Russian rebels in
eastern Ukraine on Thursday.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Russia's credit rating to
triple-B-minus, one level above junk. That forced Russia's
central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 7.5
percent to try to head off inflation from a weakened currency.
"(The market's) a little bit tired, but then you throw in
all this stuff - it's Friday, you have the weekend coming, you
have the whole Russia and Ukraine thing, Putin is pounding the
table, so naturally you get this risk-off mentality," said Ken
Polcari, a director at O'Neil Securities in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 140.19 points,
or 0.85 percent, to end at 16,361.46. The S&P 500 lost
15.21 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,863.40. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 72.777 points, or 1.75 percent, to 4,075.561.
U.S. consumer shares were the weakest sector in the S&P.
Amazon closed almost 10 percent down at $303.83 after
sharp hikes in spending, which offset a revenue jump.
Ford Motor Co fell 3.0 percent to $15.78 after
first-quarter earnings missed expectations, hurt by higher
warranty costs in North America.
Russian stocks fell 1.6 percent and Russia's
dollar bonds due in 2023 fell to 94.6 cents on the dollar, just
off their lowest levels since issuance in September.
The rouble fell to 36.016 to the dollar, its lowest
in nine days.
MSCI's measure of world stock markets was
down 0.7 percent. European shares closed down 0.8
percent on concerns that the United States and Europe were
readying tougher sanctions on Moscow that could lead to Russian
retaliation.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
7/32 to yield 2.6677 percent.
The dollar fell to 102.12 yen, down 0.2 percent on
the day and its lowest in a week. But it recovered against the
Swiss franc, gaining 0.02 percent to 0.8812 franc after
earlier falling to a week low of 0.8798 franc.
German government bonds, favored by risk-wary
investors, gained in tandem with gold. Spot gold was up
0.7 percent at $1,302.46 an ounce after hitting a 9-day high at
$1,305.
Brent crude oil finished down 0.7 percent at $109.58
a barrel but stayed near seven-week highs. U.S. oil
settled down 1.3 percent at $100.60 a barrel, after plumbing a
near three-week low at $102.05.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Additional reporting by Marc
Jones and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by David Gaffen and Dan
Grebler)