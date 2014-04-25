(Recasts top three paragraphs to reflect fears over broader
effect of Ukraine crisis)
* Wall St ends down on Ukraine; weak Ford, Amazon results
weigh
* Rouble, Russian bonds lose ground
* Gold, yen, Swiss franc higher on safe-haven buying
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 25 World stock indexes fell on
Friday on concern the tensions between Ukraine and Russia may
depress economic activity in Europe, while the 30-year U.S.
Treasury bond yield reached the lowest in nearly a year as
investors sought safety in U.S. debt.
The uncertain outlook over the coming weekend for Ukraine
drove selling in U.S. shares, boosting other safe havens such as
gold and the yen.
The three main U.S. stock indexes all fell for the week, as
disappointing earnings from Amazon and Ford on Thursday offset
gains fueled by strong reports from Apple, Caterpillar and
Travelers earlier in the week.
The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond's yield fell to 3.42 percent,
lowest since last June.
Russia warned Kiev on Friday that it would face justice
after Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Russian rebels in
eastern Ukraine on Thursday.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Russia's credit rating to
triple-B-minus, one level above junk. That forced Russia's
central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 7.5
percent to try to head off inflation from a weakened currency.
"(The market's) a little bit tired, but then you throw in
all this stuff - it's Friday, you have the weekend coming, you
have the whole Russia and Ukraine thing, Putin is pounding the
table, so naturally you get this risk-off mentality," said Ken
Polcari, a director at O'Neil Securities in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 140.19 points,
or 0.85 percent, to end at 16,361.46. The S&P 500 lost
15.21 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,863.40. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 72.777 points, or 1.75 percent, to 4,075.561.
U.S. consumer shares were the weakest sector in the S&P.
Amazon closed almost 10 percent down at $303.83 after
sharp hikes in spending, which offset a revenue jump.
Ford Motor Co fell 3.0 percent to $15.78 after
first-quarter earnings missed expectations, hurt by higher
warranty costs in North America.
Russian stocks fell 1.6 percent and Russia's
dollar bonds due in 2023 fell to 94.6 cents on the dollar, just
off their lowest levels since issuance in September.
The rouble fell to 36.016 to the dollar, its lowest
in nine days.
MSCI's measure of world stock markets was
down 0.7 percent. European shares closed down 0.8
percent on concerns that the United States and Europe were
readying tougher sanctions on Moscow that could lead to Russian
retaliation.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
7/32 to yield 2.6677 percent.
The dollar fell to 102.12 yen, down 0.2 percent on
the day and its lowest in a week. But it recovered against the
Swiss franc, gaining 0.02 percent to 0.8812 franc after
earlier falling to a week low of 0.8798 franc.
German government bonds, favored by risk-wary
investors, gained in tandem with gold. Spot gold was up
0.7 percent at $1,302.46 an ounce after hitting a 9-day high at
$1,305.
Brent crude oil finished down 0.7 percent at $109.58
a barrel but stayed near seven-week highs. U.S. oil
settled down 1.3 percent at $100.60 a barrel, after plumbing a
near three-week low at $102.05.
