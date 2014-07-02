* Dow & S&P 500 close at record high again
* U.S. jobs growth gathering strength in June -ADP
* Dollar rises, bonds fall on upbeat ADP jobs data
* Oil prices fall on supply, gold edges higher
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 2 Major stock markets held near
record highs on Wednesday on signs of an improving global
economy and continued central bank support, while the dollar and
bond yields rose on an upbeat report on U.S. employment.
The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 index
closed at record highs for a second straight day, although the
Dow failed again to reach the 17,000 milestone.
Evidence of faster economic growth also supported gold
prices, though they were below a three-month peak set on
Tuesday.
Oil prices in London fell to their lowest in nearly three
weeks on a possible substantial recovery in Libyan exports after
rebels said they would reopen two oil terminals.
"Equity investors are anticipating growth," said Jack Ablin,
chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago. "The
economic background is improving. That's why you are seeing
bonds sell off."
The latest evidence the U.S. economy has recovered from its
first-quarter contraction was 281,000 new jobs in the U.S.
private sector last month, according to payroll processor ADP.
That was the strongest monthly gain in 1-1/2 years, bolstering
views of a stronger-than-expected government payrolls reading in
June, due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Thursday.
While the world's biggest economy has regained steady
footing, the U.S. Federal Reserve has shown no hints it will
raise interest rates from near zero until the second half of
2015 at the earliest.
Investors also awaited a meeting of the European Central
Bank on Thursday to provide more guidance after data showed
euro-zone industrial prices fell for a fifth consecutive month
in May.
The Dow rose 20.17 points or 0.12 percent, to
16,976.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.30 points or 0.07
percent, to 1,974.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
0.917 point or 0.02 percent, to 4,457.734.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index
ended 0.2 percent higher at 1,385.09. Tokyo's Nikkei
closed up 0.3 percent.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.2 percent
to 432.11 after hitting a record high of 432.47 earlier.
The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes
rose to the highest in 1-1/2 weeks at 2.625 percent.
In currency trading, the dollar index, which tracks
the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17
percent to 79.949.
Among commodities, spot gold prices rose 0.07 percent
at $1,326.36 an ounce in late U.S. trading.
Brent crude settled down $1.05, or 0.94 percent, at
$111.24 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 86 cents, or
0.82 percent, at $104.48 per barrel.
