* Stocks fall, BoE minutes raise specter of rate hike * Fed minutes also on tap later in day * Euro below $1.33 for first time in nearly a year (Adds close of European stock markets) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Aug 20 Global equity markets eased on Wednesday on a spate of poor corporate results and the release of Bank of England minutes that showed two of the bank's policymakers unexpectedly voted earlier this month for an interest rate hike. Sterling and UK bond yields rose after the surprise tilt toward higher British rates, while the U.S. dollar advanced to its highest against the euro since last September on the view the Federal Reserve may be turning less dovish. Minutes from the Fed's last meeting of policymakers in July will be released at 2 p.m. The focus on central bank policy eclipsed any geopolitical developments. The Fed minutes also come ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's widely anticipated address to the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. With U.S. and global stock indices trading close to all-time highs, investors are awaiting a reaffirmation of the accommodative monetary policies that have helped spur a global rally in stocks. "The next leg up is going to come from what we hear on Friday from Yellen," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors in New York. "The market has been a little bit on tenterhooks," he said. MSCI's all-country equity index was down 0.05 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares closed down 0.07 percent at 1,346.02. A warning from brewer Carlsberg that profits would fall this year due to deteriorating conditions in Russia rattled European investors. A cut in its full-year sales forecast by Lowe's Companies also unnerved investors, though the world's No. 2 home improvement products retailer also posted better-than-expected second-quarter results. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.71 points, or 0.17 percent, at 16,948.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.89 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,983.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index <. The dollar broke through resistance at $1.3300 and last November's high of $1.3295 per euro to trade as high as $1.3275. It also climbed to a 4-1/2-month high against the yen. It was last up 0.22 percent versus the euro at $1.3290. U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 a barrel ahead of the September contract's expiry later on Wednesday and as crude stocks in the United States posted a sharp fall, while Brent bounced off a 14-month low to reach $102. Brent crude for delivery in October was up 35 cents at $101.91 a barrel. The U.S. crude contract for September delivery was up 78 cents to $95.26 a barrel. U.S. Treasuries fell, with the benchmark 10-year note down 3/32 in price to yield 2.4157 percent. (Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in London, reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)