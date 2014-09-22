* Chinese growth worries hit stocks, oil
* MSCI emerging market index has worst day since March
* U.S. dollar gains against Australian dollar
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Concern about a potential
economic slowdown in China pressured world stock indexes on
Monday and helped pushed Brent crude oil below $97 a barrel.
Emerging markets sank, with the MSCI Emerging Market index
falling 1.3 percent, its biggest daily percentage drop
since March. The dollar rose against the Australian dollar.
Signs of disagreement between major economic powers on the
need for extra stimulus further clouded the outlook.
China's finance minister, Lou Jiwei, on Sunday said the
country wouldn't dramatically alter its economic policy because
of any one economic indicator. His comments came days after many
economists lowered growth forecasts for China following the
release of data that showed factory output in August grew at its
weakest pace in nearly six years.
Investors worried a closely watched gauge of Chinese
manufacturing, due on Tuesday, could indicate activity was
contracting.
"The China demand story is a new variation of a story we've
been worried about for a few months," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
Mining companies declined following the concerns about
China. U.S.-listed shares of global miner BHP Billiton
dropped 3.2 percent to $61.28, while shares of the Brazilian
miner Vale fell 4.7 percent to $11.44 in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 107.06 points,
or 0.62 percent, to 17,172.68, the S&P 500 lost 16.11
points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,994.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 52.10 points, or 1.14 percent, to 4,527.69.
MSCI's global share index was down 0.8
percent, while European shares ended down 0.6 percent.
The dollar rose against the Australian dollar and emerging
market currencies hurt by weaker commodity prices.
The Australian dollar touched a seven-month low of $0.8854
against the U.S. dollar. The dollar was flat
against most major currencies, though.
Concerns over global growth and suggestions at a meeting of
Group of 20 officials that China might hold off from further
economic stimulus weighed. China and Australia are major trading
partners, and the Australian currency often is used as a liquid
proxy for China plays.
The closely watched Chinese manufacturing number will be
released on Tuesday, as will other global flash business
activity surveys for September.
The G20 officials also said they were close to adding $2
trillion to the global economy, but there were signs of
disagreement.
Brent crude for November delivery fell $1.42 to
settle at $96.97 a barrel. The expiring U.S. October crude
contract fell 89 cents to settle and go off the board at
$91.52 a barrel, down for a fourth consecutive session.
"China growth is slowing, which is a driver for crude," said
Oliver Sloup, director of managed futures at iitrader.com in
Chicago.
In the U.S. Treasuries market, long-dated yields dipped to
their lowest in over a week on the view that lingering weakness
in U.S. economic data may force the Federal Reserve to maintain
a dovish stance on raising interest rates.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury notes were up 6/32 in
price to yield 2.56 percent, from a yield of 2.59 percent late
Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds added 8/32 to
yield 3.29 percent, from a yield of 3.3 percent late Friday. The
yield hit a session low of 3.26 percent, its lowest since Sept.
11.
