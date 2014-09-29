* Global equity markets fall as Hong Kong weighs on
sentiment
* Bonds rise as Hong Kong protests boost demand
* Brazilian shares tumble as presidential election draws
near
* Dollar hits 22-month high vs euro, 4-year high vs basket
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Global equity markets fell on
Monday as civil unrest in Hong Kong weighed on investor
sentiment, while U.S. Treasury debt prices rose over uncertainty
sparked by the protests.
Stocks on Wall Street opened sharply lower following
declines in Europe and Asia as Hong Kong democracy protesters
defied volleys of tear gas and police baton charges in one of
the biggest political challenges for China since the Tiananmen
Square crackdown 25 years ago.
Shares of companies exposed to Hong Kong fell, including
HSBC and luxury goods group Richemont. HSBC
closed down 2.3 percent and Richemont fell 1.7 percent.
Emerging markets took a hit, with MSCI's emerging markets
index falling 1.4 percent, with Brazilian shares a big
drag.
The Brazilian real fell to an almost six-year low and the
benchmark Bovespa index was poised for its biggest
one-day drop in more than a year after a poll showed President
Dilma Rousseff gaining on challenger Marina Silva ahead of
Sunday's election. The Bovespa fell 4.1 percent.
Losses on Wall Street were initially broad, with all 10 of
the S&P 500's sectors lower as equity investors shrugged off the
latest data showing strong U.S. economic growth. Stocks
subsequently came off their lows, and utilities, seen as a
defensive play, rebounded.
The sell-off in U.S. stocks was overdone and exacerbated by
the absence of any news of consequence to the market, said
Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at National Securities in
New York.
"The problem is we're not going to get any upside
motivations here until the start of third-quarter earnings
seasons next week," said Selkin, adding that Friday's jobs
report will be the next major event for investors.
When the CBOE Volatility Index rose above 17, or
close to resistance points in April and early August, the
market's decline receded, Selkin said.
The VIX was last up 10.4 percent at 16.40, and Wall Street
pared losses of almost 1 percent soon after the open.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 91.64
points, or 0.54 percent, at 17,021.51. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.24 points, or 0.52 percent, at
1,972.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.16
points, or 0.45 percent, at 4,492.04.
MSCI's all-country world index was down 0.6
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares closed down 0.43 percent at 1,371.11.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes gained
11/32 in price to yield 2.4933 percent.
Uncertainty around the protest in Hong Kong was seen as one
driver of demand for bonds. Month-end buying also added to
demand, while some gains were also seen as giving back weakness
from Friday over fears that bond behemoth Pimco would have to
sell assets after the departure of co-founder Bill Gross.
Volatility in rates also spiked on Friday over concerns that
Pimco would unwind large positions that bet on low volatility.
"The idea was that Pimco has sold a lot of vol and they may
get out of some of those positions," said Ira Jersey, an
interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August, while
contracts to purchase previously owned homes fell more than
expected last month but were still at the second-highest level
of the year. Investors are keen to see Friday's much-anticipated
jobs report for September for further signs on the economy.
The dollar erased early gains against the yen on nervousness
the protests in Hong Kong might hurt the local economy and the
city's status as a global financial hub. During bouts of
political tension, investors often seek the safe haven of the
Japanese currency.
The greenback gained 0.1 percent to 109.38 yen after
hitting a six-year peak of 109.74 yen in Asian trading,
according to Reuters data. The euro rose 0.06 percent to
$1.2691.
U.S. crude oil hovered around $94 a barrel, carrying over
strength from a strong report on U.S. gross domestic product
last week, while Brent edged up after nearing a two-year low
last week.
Brent for November delivery settled up 20 cents at
$97.20 a barrel. U.S. crude rose $1.03 to settle at
$94.57 a barrel.
